Agape Theater Company Presents THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

With a stellar creative team and an exceptional cast, this production promises to be a must-see event for audiences of all ages.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

The Agape Theater Company announces their upcoming musical of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." Artistic Director Kathy Phipps shared her thoughts on the selection of this particular production:

"One of the reasons we chose 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' is because it is based on a classic piece of literature. Like the character of Javert in Victor Hugo's 'LES MISERABLES,' this powerful story features Frollo, a man who by outward appearances seems virtuous, but whose heart is full of revenge and a lack of charity. Quasimodo, who is physically deformed, has a heart filled with kindness and love. The musical asks, 'What makes a monster, and what makes a man?' This important story reminds us of the grave danger of judging people by their physical appearance rather than by the way they treat others."

In addition to the compelling story and characters, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" also boasts a challenging and stunning musical score, featuring six and eight-part harmony, and a choir that sings in Latin. Agape Theater Company, known for its outstanding choral singing in musicals, is sure to deliver a breathtaking performance that will leave audiences in awe.

Helmed by Director Brynn Hensley, the creative team includes David Turner as musical director, and Christine Osburn as choreographer. Notably, Fight Coordinator, Rachel Pergl returns to the team once again to ensure dynamic and realistic fight scenes. Hensley expressed her thoughts on the show, "

The lead roles will be played by a cast of skilled performers, including Ben Frederick as Quasimodo, Rebekah Barajas as Esmeralda, and Aidan Lucas as Frollo. In addition to these talented actors, the production will also feature an ensemble of talented performers who will bring the heart of Paris to life.

Known for its multiple layers of production value, this iteration of "Hunchback" will also feature stunning scenic design by the talented team at Agape Theater Company.

The incredible music, book, and a dedicated and talented creative team
I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to direct this absolutely beautiful work of art. With a fabulous cast, wait for opening night! My interpretation and ideas have been met with nothing but enthusiasm and open minds from everyone involved; this show is going to be magical! The entire experience promises to transport audiences to both the streets of Paris and the grandeur of Notre Dame Cathedral.

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" will run from July 21-23 and 28-30, 2023 at Lutheran High School, located at 5555 S. Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237. With a stellar creative team and an exceptional cast, this production promises to be a must-see event for audiences of all ages.

Do not miss your chance to experience the thrill of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" brought to life on stage by Agape Theater Company.

https://agapetheatercompany.com/hunchback-of-notre-dame

Tickets available starting June 1, 2023.




