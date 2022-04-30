World University of Design Honors National Dance Day by Presenting WUD Critics' Choice Award

On the occasion of World Dance Day at a glittering function at Natya Tarangini in the presence of all their disciples and parents, Padma Bhushan's Drs. Raja Radha Reddy (Kuchipudi legendary couple, Gurus and Choreographers) have been conferred upon 'WUD Critics Choice Award' by the World University of Design on Friday, April 29th, 2022. The awards are curated by a panel of experts headed by Prof (Dr.) Parul Purohit Vats, Dean, School of Performing Art at World University of Design.

Since their establishment, the World University of Design has ensured to empower and encourage the diverse range of performing artists in the country, across different languages, regions, cultures and genres. Through Critics' Choice Awards for Performing Arts, the institute aims at honoring outstanding artistic contributions of established artists. It also provides opportunities to recognize new talent by showcasing their work in premier performance spaces and events in Delhi NCR. The award is a specially designed Trophy along with a certificate which WUD aims to bestow upon about 25 artists in the category of The Critic's Choice Award annually.

On being felicitated with the award Kuchipudi legendary couple Padma Bhushans Drs. Raja Radha Reddy shared, "We are privileged to be able to not just associate ourselves with this form of art but also because we have dedicated our whole lives to it. While we have lived every ounce of performing Kuchipudi we have also held the baton of passing on our rich legacy forward, which we feel is the need of the hour and extremely crucial too. We feel honoured to be felicitated by the World University of Design in recognition of our contribution to Kuchipudi."

"Performing artists have suffered during the pandemic due to the wide-ranging restrictions as has their art. Even as things have improved in many states, performing arts are yet to make a recovery. In this background, the Critics Choice Performing Art Award is an effort by the performing arts school of WUD to bring some cheer and encourage the artists to come out of their shells. Padma Bhushans Drs. Raja Radha Reddy has been an epitome of dedication to the art as also an inspiration to many generations of artists. It's a matter of great privilege that we are able to launch the award by honoring them," said Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, World University of Design).

World University of Design is known for its contribution in the realm of arts, performing arts, design and creative fields marking its own distinctive niche in a span of three years. The university aims to ensure that young talent is recognized and nurtured in the country; it believes in igniting budding minds and channelizing them in the right and rewarding direction. Critics' Choice Award is the brainchild of Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, World University of Design). It is just one of the many ways in which WUD is encouraging and promoting extraordinary artworks that substantiate the bigger purpose of art.