The Little Theatre Offers Level One Training Course In Hospital Clowning

The Little Theatre is offering level one training in hospital clowning for a limited number of interested people.

Click here for details: https://forms.gle/WaopKQ9smG9qLtMg9



"This is the same training course our trainers Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (Head Trainer) and Dr Rohini Rau (India's first medical clown)followed when they trained 50 Professional Korean Actors in Seoul in October 2019. This is the roadmap for future trainings which are earmarked in other countries in 2020."

The course covers:

What is Hospital Clowning?

Basics of Improvisation theatre

Introduction to Physical Theatre

Basic Life support and psychology of a patient

Creating your Clown

Creating specific clown characters

Introduction to clowning vocabulary and clowning techniques

Hospital Clowning observation with patients



Dates

January 17 (Friday)

Time - 4 pm - 7pm

January 18 (Saturday)

Time - Session 1 (10am - 1pm) Lunch (1pm - 2pm) Session 2 (2pm - 5pm)

January 19 (Sunday)

Time - Session 1 (10am - 1pm) Lunch (1pm - 2pm ) Session 2 (2pm - 5pm)



Venue - 'cEnter for Creative Therapy' - Govt Children's Hospital, Egmore

Cost - Rs 5500 per head for the whole 15 hour course

Aim

To train in the art of hospital clowning - everything that it encompasses

Introducing theatre as a base for improvisation and physical comedy which is extremely important for Hospital Clowning

The Theatre module of the workshop is useful for anyone, even if they are not interested in Hospital Clowning - as it will develop self confidence, physical awareness and being able to adapt to situations.

As a performer - this will enhance your acting skills. As improv and physical comedy are very niche in theatre and will help improve your sills overall.



Instructors

B Krishnakumar (KK)

Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (KK) is an award winning multi faceted artist; A Theatre & Film Actor, Director, playwright, Set & Light Designer , Stunt choreographer and Head Hospital Clown Trainer. He is the Artistic Director of The Little Theatre, Chennai. KK leads India's first hospital clown troupe by The Little Theatre. Over the past 5 years he has trained over 40 professional hospital clowns and positively impacted hundreds of patients and hospital staff in 3 city hospitals. It is an initiative to bring laughter and relief in hospitals in Chennai through clowning for which he was awarded "The Creative Arts Therapy Award" by "Sancheti Health Care Academy" in April 2018.

Dr Rohini Rau, MBBS, MSc(Edinburgh) Internal Medicine

India's first Medical Clown (Medical doctor/ Hospital Clown) Has a Masters in Internal Medicine with Distinction from University of Edinburgh. Works as a Senior Resident (Internal Medicine) at Kauvery Hospital. Is a Health Researcher with National Geographic Okavango Wilderness Project. Actor/ Dancer/ Singer with The Little theatre. Heads The Little Theatre's "cEntre for Creative Therapy" Project.





The Little Theatre INDIA, is a 28 year old Children's Theatre Company. It has the distinction of having created India's first Hospital Clowns Troupe. This started as a brainchild of our Managing Trustee Mrs Aysha Rau who wanted to bring Arts and Theatre to Healthcare.

12 Professional Actors were specially trained by Master Clown Trainer Hilary Chaplain from New York in April 2015. Since June 2015 our Hospital Clowns do an out reach programme at the Government Children's Hospital, Chennai. We introduced Hospital Clowning in Kochi at Aster MedCity in January 2019. We organised an Introduction to Hospital Clowning workshop for doctors and actors in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in February 2019. In October 2019 The Little Theatre organised a Level 1 Hospital Clowning Course in Seoul, South Korea for 50 professional actors at Jeungno Arts Foundation.



Note: The complete training has two levels plus six months of observation sessions. This is Level One.





