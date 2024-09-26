The Aryan Heritage Foundation's Broadway Ramlila Returns Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Aryan Heritage Foundation’s Broadway Ramlila brings together a perfect blend of dramatic theatre, music, dance, breath-taking visuals, elaborate set design, splendid costumes, and above all, created with a heart full of devotion to Shri Ram. Broadway Ramlila has become a true trendsetter not just in the Ramlila circles, but also the theatre circuits. This is not just a show; it's an opportunity to be part of something extraordinary.

In a world where cinematic endeavours sometimes stray from tradition, there emerges a shining beacon of authenticity for the sacred narrative of Ramayana. Based on Valmiki and Tulsidas Versions of Ramayana, Aryan Heritage Foundation’s Broadway Ramlila focuses on the most reliable and authentic sources of the epic. Broadway Ramlila stands as a testament to the unwavering sanctity and fidelity of Lord Ram's story. In a time of moral challenges and shifting values, this production couldn't be more relevant.

Within the span of three hours, this production captures the very essence of Lord Ram's extraordinary life, from his divine birth to epic battles and the profound wisdom he imparted.

It is an opportunity to immerse oneself in the mythical realm of Satyug, brought to life through cutting-edge 3D stage design and a musical score featuring 18 original tracks performed by acclaimed artists such as Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, Kumar Vishu, Jeetender Singh, and more. Under the guidance of music directors Chandra Kamal & Bharat Kamal, this show offers a captivating narrative voiced by the legendary Mukesh Khanna. With a cast of over 100 skilled actors and dancers, Broadway Ramlila is a sensory extravaganza. It stands as a testament to the global appeal of Lord Ram’s timeless saga.

Rajender Mittal, the creator of this magnum opus show Broadway Ramlila, has been on a constant journey to upscale this production every year and give the audience an unforgettable experience. This year, they have completely revamped the graphic and set design, re-designed the costumes, experimented with a new cast, and have also focussed on audience convenience and facilities. They have created luxury lounges,elevated air conditioned exclusive theatre like boxes, and a branded mall style food court which will definitely add value to the viewing experience.

Rajender Mittal emphasizes that such is the impact of Aryan Heritage Foundation’s Broadway Ramlila, that it has become a trend setter for all big and small Ramlilas in Delhi. Every Ramlila Committee is now trying to adopt the 3 hour Ramayana concept in their own capacity, and started to name it Sampurn Ramayana. To stand apart, Broadway Ramlila which was formerly known as Sampurn Ramayana had to change its name.

Chairman, Mr. Ishwar Bansal says, “Aryan Heritage Foundation’s Broadway Ramlila is a unique and groundbreaking production that has redefined the way we experience Ramlila in India. With its innovative production values, captivating storytelling, and stellar cast, Broadway Ramlila has become a must-see for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.”

Anil Garg, General Secretary of the Aryan Heritage Foundation remarks, “Gear up for a dazzling spectacle celebrating India! We are committed to securing all necessary permissions well in advance to ensure the smooth operation of this grand production.”

Ajay Gupta, the Treasurer of the Aryan Heritage Foundation, shared his views as, “Delhi is about to embrace a magnificent production. This chapter is grander and has been made possible by the generous support of our donors and the prudent stewardship of our resources.”

Anuj Jaikaran, Secretary of Aryan Heritage Foundation, anticipates the presence of several distinguished guests, enhancing the grandeur and technological marvels of the event. “From a modern, upscale food court to entry systems, technology enhances every aspect of ‘Broadway Ramlila.”

Saurabh Mittal, Sr. Vice President, envisions “Broadway Ramlila” to be a travelling show, as he believes that people across India should benefit from the life story of Shri Ram, as lessons from Lord Ram’s life should be accessible to all. Broadway Ramlila rivals the grandeur and storytelling prowess of the renowned Broadway shows of New York, offering an immersive experience that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation.

Since its inception in 2015, Broadway Ramlila has made headlines, even breaking ground as the first Ramlila to be shown in cinemas. Delhi Government recognized its significance by showcasing a portion of the production, pledging to share this cultural gem with the citizens of Delhi.





