The Amethyst Room Will Host Exhibition With Anupamaa, PIAR by Priyadarshini Rao and Akirahin by Niharika Bhasin

The Amethyst Room at Chamiers will present an exhibition with Anupamaa, PIAR by Priyadarshini Rao and Akirahin by Niharika Bhasin from 11am to 7.30pm from November 7th to 13th, 2024 at The Amethyst Room, 106, Chamiers Road, RA Puram, Chennai. Ph : 044 43042099.

The Designers Anupama Dayal of the label Anupamaa, Priyadarshini Rao of the label Piar and Niharika Bhasin of the jewellery brand Akirahin will be present at The Amethyst Room, Chamiers on November 7th, 2024 to present the collection.

ANUPAMAA

Launched in 2004‘ Anupamaa has received a great response in Paris and has showcased at the prestigious Rosemount Australia Fashion Week. The Anupamaa brand is available in stores across US, Europe, Middle East, South East, Australia and India.

Anupamaa has been experimenting and setting new milestones in her unique printing and needle work techniques. The print stories are unique and the philosophy is organic. Known for her eclectic, artistic look and the unusual use of colors, Anupamaa is available in stores across India and 21 countries across the globe.

With a strong focus on hand printing and needlecraft techniques of India, the label “Anupamaa“ seeks to become a global voice for beautiful Indian handicrafts that are the core of a special, eclectic and artistic look. The label's vision is to become a leader in Resort Wear across many geographies including India.

The ready-to-wear line by the designer, is a representation of the raison d'être of the label. This category focuses on a range of womenswear products with a bohemian, traveller vibe from kaftans, tunics, palazzo pants, skirts, dresses, as well scarves and accessories.

Prices start at Rs.4,500/-

PIAR by Priyadarshini Rao

The Brand PIAR, as the name suggests, is about clothing that you will begin to love. With an eye to sustainable practices and giving employment to artisans in India, the brand creates a contemporary language of elevated everyday wear.

The shapes are Global and address the woman who is self assured, well travelled and utterly stylish. Basics and quirky silhouettes in luxurious fabrics make up the collection.

The clothes are seasonless and are meant to be ageless.

Collection Note

Year end 2024 is all about stylish separates in delicate prints.

The Print direction is, Medieval Florals, in a modern context.

Shirts, Fusion wear coordinates, dresses all come together in a rich palette of sorbets, turquoise, jade greens, charcoals.

The base fabrics include fluid habutai silks, Mulberry washed silks, pure linens and overdyed jamdanis.

Hand embroidery that looks like crewel work is also an accent.

The separates are meant for a luxurious holiday, or even a Sunday brunch in the city. The clothes do not need an occasion- just the lure of the heart.

