TRADITION & BEYOND to Benefit VIDYA's Learning Hub

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VIDYA Integrated Development for Youth and Adults (VIDYA India), under the leadership of its Founder-Chairperson Rashmi Misra, will host Tradition & Beyond, a special fundraising performance featuring acclaimed Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran and the Natya Vriksha Dance Collective. The performance will support VIDYA's forthcoming Discovery & Innovation Hub in Gurugram, an initiative envisioned to expand access to experiential, inclusive and future-ready learning for children, young and women. The event will take place on Friday, October 23rd, 2026, from 6:30 pm onwards at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.

The event will raise funds for VIDYA's upcoming Discovery & Innovation Hub in Gurugram, an 80,000 sq. ft. learning ecosystem designed to nurture creativity, critical thinking, digital skills and innovation among children and young people. The Hub aims to impact 5,000 lives in its first year, expanding access to future-ready learning for underserved communities.

Through Tradition & Beyond, VIDYA brings together the richness of Indian classical dance and the transformative power of education to create opportunities for the next generation.

Rashmi Misra, Founder-Chairperson of VIDYA India, said, “Education is about discovering one's potential and gaining the confidence to shape the future. The Discovery & Innovation Hub will enable children and young people to explore, experiment and innovate. We are grateful to Geeta Chandran and Natya Vriksha for bringing the worlds of art and education together in support of this vision.”

Geeta Chandran said, “Dance connects us with people, ideas and the world around us. It is a privilege for Natya Vriksha to support VIDYA's vision of expanding access to meaningful learning opportunities and nurturing curiosity, creativity and new possibilities.”

Every ticket purchased and every contribution will help VIDYA advance its vision of making inclusive, experiential and future-ready learning accessible to more children and young people.

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