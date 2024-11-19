THE GLORIOUS GIFT OF LIFE From Akshara Theatre To Be Presented At The New Delhi Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of the New Delhi Fringe Festival (India's first-ever Fringe Festival, curated by Atelier Theatre), Akshara Theatre will present The Glorious Gift Of Life, a play about how war and conflict affect idealistic and freedom-loving young teenagers.

Although the play is set in the Hungarian Uprising of 1956, it could as well be about pre-Independence Indian youngsters, or about young Jewish freedom fighters in Nazi Germany and ironically, young Palestinians in Gaza.

The Glorious Gift Of Life is based on the popular children's play: Life's A Glorious Gift by Ken Whitmore.

11 year-old Laszlo and 18 year-olds Josef and Borbala are caught up in the relentless bombardment which is part of the mopping-up operations being carried out by the Russian Army against the Hungarian revolutionaries—mostly teenaged students.

They are hiding in a bombed-out building where young Laszlo is desperate to fight the Russian soldiers, while Borbala advocates the chance to be able to experience all the glories of life. In the meantime, Josef is stoically planning his next battle strategy, even though he has heard shattering news.

Akshara Repertory actors Dhruv Shetty and Yashna Shetty are joined by Akshara Children's Repertory actors Tanishq Sahetia and Rayansh Mahajan in this outstanding theatrical experience.

