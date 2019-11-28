South Asian Visual Arts Centre Presents Monitor 13 Program

MONITOR 13: Dance on my head and scratch my heart invites the viewer to consider the indecipherable traces and charges of the past. It is an invitation to dance to the meditative, moving images in the program. Through letters, biographies, surfaces, sounds and architectures, the curators have assembled the films to gesture not only towards things lost and hidden along the way, but their connections to living and renewal.



The program is co-curated by Montreal-based artist and filmmaker Sharlene Bamboat and Delhi-based filmmaker Priya Sen. The selected films are:



1. Pictures of Departure

Parastoo Anoushahpour & Faraz Anoushahpour

12 min | 2016.



2. Tell me the story Of all these thing

Rehana Zaman

23 min | 2016.



3. Shape of a Surface

Nazli Dinçel

9 min | 2016



4.. House of Women

Michelle Williams Gamaker

14 min | 2016



5. Celestial Vault

August Fröhls

8 min | 2016



6. Herat in my Head in my Heart

Weeda Azim

2 min | 2018



7. were here

Oliver Husain

13 min | 2016



Date & Time:

30th November, 7.30 pm.



Duration:

81 minutes.



Ticket: 250/-



Ticketing link:

https://insider.in/monito-13-dance-on-my-head-and-scratch-my-heart--nov30-2019/event



****

About SAVAC:

SAVAC (South Asian Visual Arts Centre) is a non-profit, artist-run centre in Canada dedicated to increasing the visibility of culturally diverse artists by curating and exhibiting their work, providing mentorship, facilitating professional development and creating a community for our artists. SAVAC was founded to be an organization staffed by people of colour, committed to support the work of artists of colour.



About Indu:

Indu Vashist is the Executive Director of the South Asian Visual Art Centre (SAVAC) in Toronto. She was born and raised on the Coast Salish territory on the land of the Cowichan people where the community of Punjab had settled for over a century. Indu holds a Master of Arts from Concordia University in Montreal. Her MA thesis was called "Between Canadian Racism and Indian Repression: The Air India Bombing and filmic representations of Sikh Diasporic identity in Canada.". She is interested in art that is not precious and words that are precise.



Time & Date:

November 30th, 2019, 7.30 PM.



Location:

Harkat Studios, Bungalow #94, First Floor, Aram Nagar 2 (just behind Mata Mandir), Versova, Andheri West.



KINDLY NOTE OUR NEW LOCATION IS ON THE 1ST FLOOR AND NOT WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE!!! WE'RE WORKING ON FINDING A SOLUTION.



*********

TICKETS ON INSIDER

Tickets:

https://insider.in/monito-13-dance-on-my-head-and-scratch-my-heart--nov30-2019/event



Time & Date:

Sunday 30th November, 2019, 7.30 PM



Location:

Harkat Studios, Bungalow #94, First Floor, Aram Nagar 2 (just behind Mata Mandir), Versova, Andheri West.



KINDLY NOTE OUR NEW LOCATION IS ON THE 1ST FLOOR AND NOT WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE!!! WE'RE WORKING ON FINDING A SOLUTION.





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories

More Hot Stories For You