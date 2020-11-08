Sonia Mudbhatkal Becomes First Indian Producer to Be Nominated For a Tony Award For Best Play

Mudbhatkal was nominated for The Sound Inside, a play for which she serves as a co-producer.

Mumbai-born Sonia Mudbhatkal has become the first Indian producer to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play, according to The Times of India.

Mudbhatkal was nominated for The Sound Inside, a play for which she serves as a co-producer, alongside Jeetendra Sonar, Chitra Mete and John Hart.

The Sound Inside began performances, Saturday, September 14, and officially opened on October 17, on Broadway at Studio 54. The production ran for 37 previews and 100 regular performances before closing on January 12.

Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker starred in the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit).

A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play THE SOUND INSIDE is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story-the question is how it ends.

