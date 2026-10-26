Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival 2026 Set for October at The Ridge Park

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The Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival (SALF) 2026 will take place from 28 to 30 October at The Ridge Park, Gangtok, bringing together writers, poets, thinkers and musicians from Sikkim, the wider Himalayan region and across India.

An initiative of Hon'ble Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), the second edition of SALF is presented by the Students' Welfare Board, Education Department, Government of Sikkim, and produced by Teamwork Arts, the producers of the Jaipur Literature Festival.

The literary programme features William Dalrymple, Mamang Dai, Ranjit Hoskote, Nawaraj Parajuli, Stephen Alter, Chuden Kabimo, Yuvan Aves and Guru T. Ladakhi, among others. Conversations and poetry performances will explore themes of identity, memory, belonging and the relationship between people and the Himalayan landscape.

Music will be another highlight of the three-day festival, with performances spanning ghazals, instrumental music, folk and contemporary fusion. The line-up includes Aagaaz on the opening evening of 28 October, Kartikeya and Makrand and Indian Ocean on 29 October, and Magda Khan and Group and Neeraj Arya's Kabir Cafe on 30 October.

With a focus on youth engagement and cultural exchange, SALF offers audiences in Sikkim an opportunity to engage with established writers, artists and performers while celebrating the region's literary traditions, diverse communities and contemporary cultural voices.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 11 Hrs 11 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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