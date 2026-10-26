Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival 2026 Set for October at The Ridge Park
The second edition will feature William Dalrymple, Mamang Dai, and Indian Ocean among performers exploring themes of identity and Himalayan landscape.
The Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival (SALF) 2026 will take place from 28 to 30 October at The Ridge Park, Gangtok, bringing together writers, poets, thinkers and musicians from Sikkim, the wider Himalayan region and across India.
An initiative of Hon'ble Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), the second edition of SALF is presented by the Students' Welfare Board, Education Department, Government of Sikkim, and produced by Teamwork Arts, the producers of the Jaipur Literature Festival.
The literary programme features William Dalrymple, Mamang Dai, Ranjit Hoskote, Nawaraj Parajuli, Stephen Alter, Chuden Kabimo, Yuvan Aves and Guru T. Ladakhi, among others. Conversations and poetry performances will explore themes of identity, memory, belonging and the relationship between people and the Himalayan landscape.
Music will be another highlight of the three-day festival, with performances spanning ghazals, instrumental music, folk and contemporary fusion. The line-up includes Aagaaz on the opening evening of 28 October, Kartikeya and Makrand and Indian Ocean on 29 October, and Magda Khan and Group and Neeraj Arya's Kabir Cafe on 30 October.
With a focus on youth engagement and cultural exchange, SALF offers audiences in Sikkim an opportunity to engage with established writers, artists and performers while celebrating the region's literary traditions, diverse communities and contemporary cultural voices.
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