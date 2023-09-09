Rajkamal's GYAN PARV to Be Held In Kerala This Month

The program will take place from 12th September to 16th September 2023.

By: Sep. 09, 2023

Rajkamal's GYAN PARV to Be Held In Kerala This Month

Rajkamal Prakashan Samooh is going to organize 'Gyan Parva' in Thiruvananthapuram in association with Kerala Hindi Prachar Sabha from 12th September to 16th September 2023. There will be many activities including language-friendship dialogue, lectures on various topics, poetry readings in Hindi and Malayalam, discussions on various issues, translation workshop, release of new books and talks. The program was inaugurated on September 12 at 10 AM by former Chief Secretary of Kerala K. Jayakumar. Senior litterateur Mamta Kalia and well-known writer Madhu Kankaria will be present as chief guests and Dr. S. Tankamani Amma as keynote speaker at the inaugural function.

Rajkamal Prakashan Samooh created the 'Gyan Parv' program specially for the academic field. A book exhibition is also organized during this program along with various activities. This will be the second program of this series. This series started from Allahabad University, Prayagraj in August 2023. 

Chairman of Rajkamal Prakashan Samooh Ashok Maheshwari said that as a leading publisher of Hindi publishing industry, we have organized many programs in Hindi and non-Hindi speaking states. Our other Indian languages also have a great heritage of rich literature. Such occasions will bring together two very different cultures and languages, and the sharing of ideas will strengthen the bonds between them. I am sure that the 'Gyan Parv' to be organized in Kerala will become a strong link of dialogue between Hindi and Malayalam languages and will be beneficial for the expansion of Hindi in South India.



RELATED STORIES - India

1
Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh and India Habitat Centre Launch Discussion Series Photo
Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh and India Habitat Centre Launch Discussion Series

Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh and India Habitat Centre are starting a monthly series of discussions called 'Sabha' under a shared initiative. The first session in this series will be held on September 12, 2023. Learn more about the upcoming discussion here!

2
Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Raises The Curtain On The 47th Edition of KRISHNA Photo
Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Raises The Curtain On The 47th Edition of KRISHNA

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presents the 47th edition of its Dance Drama - “KRISHNA” under the governance of Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh (Director  & Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra). The show is scheduled to be showcased from September 1st to 4th, 2023 at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi at 6.30pm daily with an additional matinee show on Sunday, September 3rd, 2023 at 3pm.

3
IHC Theatre Festival Returns to New Delhi, Showcasing the Best of Indian Theatre Photo
IHC Theatre Festival Returns to New Delhi, Showcasing the Best of Indian Theatre

The highly anticipated India Habitat Centre Theatre Festival 2023 is set to captivate audiences once again with a curated selection of excellent plays from across the country.

4
Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Presents the 47th Edition of KRISHNA This Month Photo
Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Presents the 47th Edition of KRISHNA This Month

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presents the 47th edition of its Dance Drama - “KRISHNA” under the governance of Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh (Director  & Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra).

