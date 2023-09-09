Rajkamal's GYAN PARV to Be Held In Kerala This Month

Rajkamal Prakashan Samooh is going to organize 'Gyan Parva' in Thiruvananthapuram in association with Kerala Hindi Prachar Sabha from 12th September to 16th September 2023. There will be many activities including language-friendship dialogue, lectures on various topics, poetry readings in Hindi and Malayalam, discussions on various issues, translation workshop, release of new books and talks. The program was inaugurated on September 12 at 10 AM by former Chief Secretary of Kerala K. Jayakumar. Senior litterateur Mamta Kalia and well-known writer Madhu Kankaria will be present as chief guests and Dr. S. Tankamani Amma as keynote speaker at the inaugural function.

Rajkamal Prakashan Samooh created the 'Gyan Parv' program specially for the academic field. A book exhibition is also organized during this program along with various activities. This will be the second program of this series. This series started from Allahabad University, Prayagraj in August 2023.

Chairman of Rajkamal Prakashan Samooh Ashok Maheshwari said that as a leading publisher of Hindi publishing industry, we have organized many programs in Hindi and non-Hindi speaking states. Our other Indian languages also have a great heritage of rich literature. Such occasions will bring together two very different cultures and languages, and the sharing of ideas will strengthen the bonds between them. I am sure that the 'Gyan Parv' to be organized in Kerala will become a strong link of dialogue between Hindi and Malayalam languages and will be beneficial for the expansion of Hindi in South India.