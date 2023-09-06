Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh and India Habitat Centre Launch Discussion Series

Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh and India Habitat Centre are starting a monthly series of discussions called 'Sabha' under a shared initiative. The first session in this series will be held on September 12, 2023, Tuesday, starting at 7 PM in the Gulmohar Hall of India Habitat Centre. The inaugural event of 'Sabha' will focus on the topic 'Hindi Ko Farq Padta Hai.' Editor and language expert Rahul Dev, historian and film expert Ravikant, women's studies researcher Sujata, RJ Sayema, editor-publisher Shailesh Bharatwasi, will participate in this discussion, which will be moderated by media analyst Vineet Kumar.

Sabha's aims to facilitate knowledgeable and meaningful conversations on various critical issues related to literature, culture, art, environment, and more. The inaugural session of 'Sabha' will revolve around the challenges and future prospects of the Hindi language, in commemoration of Hindi Diwas.

This discussion will delve into the concerns related to the Hindi language that, despite being substantial, have often been overlooked in mainstream discourse. Whether it's the issue of standardization in Hindi or the influence of regional variations in spoken language, the impact of Hindi/Hinglish usage on platforms like WhatsApp.

What are the factors that truly matter to Hindi? And does it indeed make a difference? In this Sabha's session, an attempt will be made to explore answers to these questions and solve the complexities of the Hindi language and its evolving dynamics. The goal is to foster a thoughtful dialogue that sheds light on the nuances of the language and its significance in contemporary society.

Ashok Maheshwari, the Chairman of Rajkamal Prakashan Samuh, said “We have always been advocates of conducting regular intellectual discussions, focusing on timely and relevant topics. We have organized numerous discussions in the past. We are obliged to collaborate with the India Habitat Centre to embark on a new journey. The 'Sabha' series will be hosted every month at the India Habitat Centre's Gulmohar Hall. The inaugural session of 'Sabha' will centre around the topic "Hindi Ko Farq Padta Hai," reflecting on the importance and challenges faced by the Hindi language. I hope that through this discussion, concerns related to Hindi will find a prominent place in mainstream discourse, and new paths of exploration will emerge.”