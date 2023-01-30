Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RISD and DirectCreate Join Forces For Cultural Collaboration in India

This unique course will take students on a journey through Delhi, Agra and Fatehpur Sikri to the  city of Jaipur.

Jan. 30, 2023  

RISD and DirectCreate Join Forces For Cultural Collaboration in India

DirectCreate, a leading creative design organization, has announced its collaboration with Rhode Island School of Design Global program (RISD GLOBAL) for an unforgettable WinterSession travel course to India. The course, titled "INDIA_SENSED: Craft and Collaboration in the Digital Age," will be led by RISD Faculty Catherine Andreozzi and Joy Ko, and DirectCreate team members Sheela Lunkad, Rajeev Lunkad and Sonal Chitranshi

This unique course will take students on a journey through Delhi, Agra and Fatehpur Sikri to the city of Jaipur, known for its long tradition and rich diversity of artisan culture. Students will have first-hand exposure to the artisan's environment and observe the production of work hewn by place-based considerations such as regional climate, culture, and infrastructure. Guided by project-based prompts and engaging workshop-based activities, this course invites a conversation about the nature of collaborative practices integrating craft while exploring new potential approaches to advanced technology.

The course has students from Apparel Design, Textiles, Architecture, Industrial Design, Illustration, Film and Photography collectively exploring subjects of Art, Design, Craft, Sustainability, and Conservation. The session is designed to foster cross-cultural innovation and open new opportunities for both the makers and the designers.

Throughout the course, students will have the opportunity to learn from esteemed master craftsmen such as Padamshree R K Derawala, a master craftsman of Dabu printing based in Baghru; Dr. Badshah Mian, a multiple award-winning master artisan of Lehariya resist dyeing; Neelum Narang, a renowned jewelry designer known for her fusion of contemporary and traditional jewelry; and Jayshree Kumavat, an expert in the art of embroidery.

"The India_sensed DC and RISD Global Winter Session is a perfect example of the potential for cross-cultural collaboration and the positive impact it can have on both the traditional and contemporary art and design industries. The session is a fabulous opportunity for the RISD students to gain a deeper understanding of traditional Indian craft techniques and for the master craftsmen and artisans of Jaipur to gain exposure to contemporary design perspectives." Sheela Lunkad, Founder DirectCreate.

"India_Sensed allows an embodied experience for RISD students as they traverse the Golden Triangle, observing regional Indian crafts and traditions passed on from generation to generation. Collaboration, navigation, and communication take on a new meaning for both the students and Artisains as unfamiliar territory unfolds. Drawing and digital technological tools aid dialogue as new work takes shape between them." Catherine Andreozzi, Professor Apparel Design RISD

"This class is a result of collaboration itself and is a unique opportunity for our students, surrounded as they are by digital technologies, to gain a deeper understanding of handmade traditional Indian craft techniques practiced at the highest level. The unique experience has allowed them to explore collaboration in a multifaceted sense, has already fostered friendships and will no doubt have a longstanding impact on their creative lives," said Joy Ko, RISD Textile Faculty.

"DirectCreate has evolved into a platform that aims to make Handicrafts loved and aspirational again, bringing them back into popular culture. This collaboration with RISD GLOBAL provides an opportunity to expose students to the intersection of craft, technology, and culture, and to learn from some of the best in the field," said Rajeev Lunkad, Creative Director of DirectCreate.

RISD GLOBAL's mission is to foster cross-cultural exchange and experiences that inspire creative agency, and this course aligns perfectly with that mission. DirectCreate is an ideal partner for this endeavor, as their mission is to connect Indian artisans with the global market through digital technology.

This global travel course is an expansive and immersive opportunity for students to gain an understanding of the intersection of art, craft, technology, and culture, and learn from some of the the best in the field. For more information about the course, please visit the DirectCreate website.



Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards and Festival Will Be Back For its 18th Edition in Ma Photo
Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards and Festival Will Be Back For its 18th Edition in March
The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), now in its 18th year, continues to applaud the finest in Indian theatre and set benchmarks for excellence.
Geeta Chandran Honoured With Natya Vrikshas Presentation, A To Z+ Of Geeta Chandran Photo
Geeta Chandran Honoured With Natya Vriksha's Presentation, 'A To Z+ Of Geeta Chandran'
Renowned Bharatnatyam exponent (Padmashri) Geeta Chandran was bestowed with love and reverence by her students in the form of A to Z+ of Geeta Chandran – a volume published by NatyaVriksha on January 15th, 2023.
The Role of Women Highlighted in Major Exhibition Opening at New Museum in Bangalore Photo
The Role of Women Highlighted in Major Exhibition Opening at New Museum in Bangalore
MAP Museum of Art and Photography will open its doors to the public in Bangalore, the capital city of  South India, on Saturday 18 February 2023.
AN EVENING WITH CHEKHOV Comes to Delhi This Weekend Photo
AN EVENING WITH CHEKHOV Comes to Delhi This Weekend
In the biting cold winter of Delhi, the warmth of Chekov is calling you. Towering theatre personalities like SUNIT TANDON, SOHAILA KAPUR, VISHAAL SETHIA, ARTI NAYAR, SONALI SHARMA AND TARIQUE HASSAN, will be part of an 'Evening With Chekov' consisting of two short comedies by the 19th-century Russian playwright, Anton Chekov.

More Hot Stories For You


Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards and Festival Will Be Back For its 18th Edition in MarchMahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards and Festival Will Be Back For its 18th Edition in March
January 27, 2023

The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), now in its 18th year, continues to applaud the finest in Indian theatre and set benchmarks for excellence.
Geeta Chandran Honoured With Natya Vriksha's Presentation, 'A To Z+ Of Geeta Chandran'Geeta Chandran Honoured With Natya Vriksha's Presentation, 'A To Z+ Of Geeta Chandran'
January 20, 2023

Renowned Bharatnatyam exponent (Padmashri) Geeta Chandran was bestowed with love and reverence by her students in the form of A to Z+ of Geeta Chandran – a volume published by NatyaVriksha on January 15th, 2023.
The Role of Women Highlighted in Major Exhibition Opening at New Museum in BangaloreThe Role of Women Highlighted in Major Exhibition Opening at New Museum in Bangalore
January 18, 2023

MAP Museum of Art and Photography will open its doors to the public in Bangalore, the capital city of  South India, on Saturday 18 February 2023.
AN EVENING WITH CHEKHOV Comes to Delhi This WeekendAN EVENING WITH CHEKHOV Comes to Delhi This Weekend
January 9, 2023

In the biting cold winter of Delhi, the warmth of Chekov is calling you. Towering theatre personalities like SUNIT TANDON, SOHAILA KAPUR, VISHAAL SETHIA, ARTI NAYAR, SONALI SHARMA AND TARIQUE HASSAN, will be part of an 'Evening With Chekov' consisting of two short comedies by the 19th-century Russian playwright, Anton Chekov.
Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival 2023 Set For Next MonthMahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival 2023 Set For Next Month
January 9, 2023

The much-awaited Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival (MSLF) is back with its 14th edition and is set to run from 03rd to 07th February, 2023.
share