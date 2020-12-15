Privthi Theatre Presents AURAT! AURAT!! AURAT!!!

Writer Ismat Chughtai and director Naseeruddin Shah present Aurat! Aurat!! Aurat!!! (Ismat Apa ke Naam part-3). Featuring Seema Pahwa, Bhavna Pani, Trishla Patel, Jaya Virlley, Prerna Chawla, Shruti Vyas, Saahil Vaid & Dhruv Karla.

An all-female cast enacts selections from Ismat Chughtai's autobiography, and three other writings (Ek Shauhar ki Khaatir, Aadhi Aurat Aadha Khwab, and Soney ka Anda) which are essays rather than stories, reflecting Ismat apa's abiding concern for the state of womanhood, her impatience with empty rituals and her anger at the condescension women are subjected to.

