Photos: Go Inside MOVING SOULS on International Dance Day at Commons, DLF Avenue

DLF Avenue hosted a mesmerizing evening of Bachata, Salsa, Bollywood and Social Dancing with Moving Souls on International Dance Day at Commons, DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi on Friday, April 28th, 2023. Known for the best brands and tasteful archives, Delhi's haven for shoppers and foodies, DLF Avenue believes in celebrating anything and everything that uplifts spirits.

Check out photos from the event below!

The event was embellished by Moving Souls, a Delhi based dance academy that has risen to international fame due to dedication and hardwork of the troupe leader Ravi Rastogi who is a US-trained choreographer, dancer and fitness coach.

Commons at DLF Avenue rose to glory with suave rehearsed performances and audiences grooving on music, learning some new moves and simply rejoicing.

At the event, Ravi Rastogi (Founder and Creative Director, Moving Souls) said, "Dance is my passion and I have dedicated my whole life to it. Trained and performed in India and abroad from Ashley Lobo to The Broadway Dance Centre, New York i have gained a lot yet have a long road ahead of me as a performer and choreographer. On International Dance Day, DLF Avenue has given dance enthusiasts a fine opportunity to let loose and explore the dancer in themselves. I am happy I can help them take a sneak peek into their soul with my troupe - Moving Souls."

Mr. Siddhartha Natu, Vice President & Cluster Head Retail, Delhi at DLF Limited remarked, "Dance is a great therapy just as shopping is! We are delighted to have Moving Souls involve our patrons to dance and go free, uninhibited and just be themselves. With this I am sure our patrons will go back home with a much happier frame of mind. What could be a better way of celebrating International Dance Day at DLF Avenue!"