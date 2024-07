Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ansh Theatre Group's Patni is headed to Prithvi Theatre this week. The performance is set for 16 July 2024 at 8pm. This drama is in Hindi and runs two hours with an interval. It is recommended for ages 12+

Patni is written and directed by Makarand Deshpande.

Synopsis: Mr. Godbole has invited audience for the grand exit of his loving Patni!

Cast: Makarand Deshpande & Niladri Kumar

