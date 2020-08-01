North Karnataka Theatres Struggle Amidst the Health Crisis

Theatres in North Karnataka are struggling as they are still not reopened due to the health crisis, Times of India reports. Karnataka houses 24 professional theatre companies at this time.

"In the beginning of March, we started a theatre show at Sirsi by investing Rs 4.5 lakh. About 10 days later, the lockdown was imposed. Since then we have been in trouble," said Chindodi Vijay Kumar, managing proprietor of KBR Drama Company. "There are 40 artists and side artists, technicians and others associated with the company."

"Now almost all major sectors have been unlocked partially and some completely, but the theatre field is not unlocked," Kumar said. "We are waiting for a government decision to open cinema houses. If that happens, we will follow the same guidelines."

Adi Ranga Theatres founder Yashwant Sardeshpande expressed opinions on shifting to a virtual format.

"I personally think the online and virtual system will not work for theatre," Sardeshpande said. "If cinema houses are allowed to open, then we too will follow the same and plan to start our shows. Yes, audience numbers will be reduced, but it will help us to slowly come back."

