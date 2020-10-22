Mystic India Festival To Host Swami Mukundand

Swami Mukundand will be live on Friday 30th October.

The Mystic India Festival initiated by the Kalinga Literary Festival(KLF) on popular digital dialogue platform Bhava Samvad will host spiritual guru Swami Mukundand on his book "The Science of Mind management" on October 30 virtually at 7:30PM,IST. The festival has identified several destinations in India and around the world to have Mystic India and Mystic World Festivals from 2020 onwards with an objective to develop insights into the current problems and explore our collaborative power to solve them through global spiritual engagement.

Mystic India Festival has attracted several popular regional and folk singers from Odisha, Bihar and Rajasthan and celebrity writers in the broad traditions of ancient Indian writing like mythologist and best-selling author Devdutt Patnaik, cultural expert Amb. Akhilesh Mishra, best selling young historian Mr. Hindol Sengupta an many more .



In the previous sessions acclaimed mythologist & author Devdutt Pattnaik & Odissi Musician, researcher Prateek Pattnaik also joined the session on 'Odia Ramayanas- Overlooked Songs Stories and Beauty. Mystic India Festival also hosted Jayadeva Gita Govinda by Pandit Kunj Bihari Mishra & Dr Kamal Mohan Chunnu, Bhojpuri singer and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Chandan Tiwari.



Mystic India Festival, Founder and President Mr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida highlighted the need to focus on literature especially on history, mysticism, music, dance, and spiritual literature. He expressed happiness on the hugely positive response from the nook and corners of the world to the Mystic India Festival.



Mr. Parida said, "Mystic India Festival celebrates the spirit of inclusion, interfaith and ideas of universal brotherhood. Salabega, Kabir, Tukaram, Lalleshwari, Akka Mahadevi, Bhima Bhoi among others and the glorious simplicity of these prominent personalities, their philosophy, and the festival promotes the lyrical and creative aspects of their work and teachings within a fulfilling two-day programme. Salabega, Kabir, Tukaram, Lal Ded, Akka Mahadevi's poetry is all about inclusiveness - and every year, Mystic India Festival will celebrate this philosophy and essentially bring to music, dance, poetry-lovers an unforgettable experience of listening to leading exponents of the Music, Dance, art, poetry and literature. The Festival celebrates the uniqueness of Mystic India".

