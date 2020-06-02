Mohammad Ali Baig to Pay Tribute to His Father, Theatre Personality Qadir Ali Baig

The Times of India has reported that actor-director Mohammad Ali Baig will pay tribute to his father, the late Qadir Ali Baig through an online reading. Mohammad will be reading a short story titled, 'Alone'.

Qadir Ali Baig is renowned for his theatre pageants and social dramas in the 1970s and 80s.

The reading of 'Alone' will commemorate the 36th anniversary of Qadir Ali Baig's passing.

It will be held on June 3 at 7.30 pm.

