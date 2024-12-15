Mahindra Kabira's 8th Edition Blends Music, Discourse, Art & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mahindra Kabira Festival's 8th edition began with a programme at Guleria Kothi, celebrating the philosophy of Kabir through its diverse offerings. The day featured music, heritage trails, and a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The morning began with a performance by Yusra Naqvi of Man Lago Re. A vocalist and instrumentalist studying Hindustani classical music under Pt. Madhup Mudgal, Naqvi's expertise in Khayal, Thumri, Dadra, and Bhajans beautifully brought Kabir's teachings to life.

The second performance, Sarvatara: Different Moods of Kabir, was presented by the Sarvatara ensemble. Led by Himanshu Mishra, the group included musicians Awarthanga Chiru, Sonam Mishra, Sangeet Joshi, Md. Juned Khan, and Honey Mishra. Their unique fusion of semi-classical, Sufi, and indie folk inspired by Kabir's verses brought a fresh and vibrant energy to the morning. Highlights included compositions from their ongoing Project Kahat Kabeer, combining traditional and contemporary sounds.

After the musical performances, attendees embarked on the specially-curated Panchganga Heritage Walk and the Mandir Visit, offering an immersive journey through the city's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. Highlights of the walk included the Panchganga Ghat, the steps where Kabir met his guru, the historic Kangan Wali Haveli, Alamgir's Mosque, the Bindu Madhav Temple, and the Gopal Mandir.

As the morning programme concluded, the audience eagerly anticipated the afternoon sessions. The discourse segment commenced with Archana Sharma, Principal Staff Scientist at CERN Laboratory in Geneva, Switzerland. Sharma, co-author of a book on Varanasi that captures the city's vibrant essence through breathtaking photography and evocative prose, shared her insights in conversation with Eric Chopra, founder of Itihāsology. Reflecting on her student years at the iconic Banaras Hindu University, she explored why Varanasi is often referred to as a place "before time" and spoke about the connections between the arts, sciences, and spirituality.

The afternoon continued with an engaging session titled Journey to Sustainability: The Case for India, featuring Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, and Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts. The discussion centered on India's journey toward sustainability, with Sharp offering global perspectives on local solutions and Roy emphasising the role of the arts in advancing sustainability goals. The session concluded with a representative from Skrap, Mahindra Kabira Festival's sustainability partner, highlighting the eco-friendly practices adopted by the festival, which have established it as one of India's leading green events.

The final conversation was with renowned literary critic, historian of ideas, and former UPSC Board member, Prof. Purushottam Agrawal, an expert on Kabir and the mystic-poet's poetry and philosophy. In conversation with Roy, Agrawal spoke about the varied ways in which Kabir continues to be remembered and how his ideas are both relevant and deeply significant even in the 21st century.

Then there was the much-awaited evening music programme at the Shivala Ghat. The evening began with a set by the student choir of Sunbeam Varuna. This was followed with Kabir Baani by father-daughter duo Madhup Mudgal & Sawani Mudgal. Their Hindustani classic performance was influenced by the sayings of Kabir.

The final performance was by the Indian fusion ban Advaita, featuring artiste Abhishek Mathur, Anindo Bose, Gaurav Chintamani, Ujwal Nagar, Chayan Adhikari, Aman Singh Rathore, Saptak Sharma,Rohan Prassanna, Uttkarsh Narula, and Sarang Sahay. The band ended the evening with their signature blend of Indian classical, ambient rock, jazz, and electronic influences. Known for their award-winning albums and collaborations, Advaita's performance brought a contemporary flavour to Kabir's teachings.

