Lollapalooza Expands Global Reach With The Addition Of Lollapalooza India

Lollapalooza is excited to announce the latest edition to its global family with Lollapalooza India, taking place January 28-29, 2023, in the heart of Mumbai.

Lollapalooza India will mark the first time the world-class festival will take place on Asian shores, with a full 2 days of music across four stages as well as innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and more. A complete lineup and ticket information will be released soon.

With the addition of Lollapalooza India, the global brand has grown to eight countries on four continents including the United States, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden.

"The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East," said Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell. "Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground."

"Lollapalooza has always been about exploring boundaries, musically and geographically. We are excited to introduce fans to an entirely new festival experience that has been a significant rite of passage for millions of music fans around the world for more than three decades," said Charlie Walker, Partner, C3 Presents.

"BookMyShow is proud to bring Lollapalooza to India - making it the 8th country and the 4th continent to do so. With a mix of some stellar Indian talent and global artists coming together on the same stage, we expect nothing short of magic," said Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow.

Lollapalooza India is produced by Perry Farrell, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, C3 Presents and BookMyShow.

Launched by founder Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza remains an innovator in festival culture over 30 years later. Lollapalooza was the first festival to bring together artists from a wide range of musical genres on one bill, it was also the first to travel, the first to expand to multiple days, the first to introduce a Second Stage, the first to blend art and activism, the first to offset its carbon emissions, the first to put electronic music artists on the main stage, the first to create family friendly programming, the first to make its home in an urban city center and the first to expand internationally.

Lollapalooza has grown into an annual world-class festival in Chicago (2005), as well as culturally rich countries including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France and Sweden. Lollapalooza is one of the premiere music destinations for music fans in the United States and abroad. The Chicago edition features more than 170 bands on 8 stages during four full days of music.

Lollapalooza observed its 30th anniversary in 2021, celebrating its enduring success as a powerhouse global festival brand.