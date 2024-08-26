'Krishna Within' Online Group Art Exhibition Curated By Manisha Gawade Kicks Off This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ehsaas Delhi, in collaboration with Arthouse by AV, Dubai, will Krishna Within, an online group art exhibition showcasing the diverse interpretations of Krishna by renowned artists. The exhibition will be held online on August 26th, 2024 at 7:30PM IST till September 26th, 2024.

Kindly view at the links below :

Online Platforms :

https://www.facebook.com/manisha.gawade.927?mibextid=LQQJ4d

https://www.facebook.com/ehsaas.art?mibextid=LQQJ4d

https://instagram.com/ehsaas.art?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://instagram.com/ambikavohra1957?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The exhibition will be opened with the Krishna Bhajan by Vocalist Meeta Pandit (Gwalior Gharana), Kathak dance by Shinjini Kulkerni (granddaughter of Birju Maharaj) and Tabla by Rahul Kumar Mishra (grandson of Pandma Vibhushan Pt. Channu Lal Mishra).

The exhibition will feature the works of Padma Shri Awardee Krishna Kanhai, Sarla Chandra, Raghu Vyas and Samik De. Curated by Manisha Gawade and supported by Ambika Vohra, Krishna Within offers a unique exploration of the divine figure through various artistic mediums.

This exhibition is more than a spiritual journey. With different artists bringing their own unique techniques, choice of medium, textures to life, the viewers are bound for an experience of a lifetime.

Manisha Gawade says, "It is an honour to bring together an exhibition with such maestros. Going online with them is our way to maximise our outreach whilst bringing to people the best of Krishna's renditions. Just like a classical raga we bring to the audience an interesting amalgamation of the various facets of Krishna's persona through art."

About the Artists:

Krishna Kanhai: A renowned Indian artist and a Padma Shri awardee he is known for his stunning portraits and traditional gold paintings. He's often described as having a "Midas touch" due to his ability to create captivating and spiritually rich artwork.

Kanhai started painting in his teens, focusing on folk themes. He quickly developed his own unique style and became a pioneer of the Yamuna Ghat Painting school. His work primarily features the Radha-Krishna theme, blending traditional Indian art with contemporary elements. Kanhai's paintings are known for their use of vibrant colors, gold, and precious gems. His depictions of Radha and Krishna are both enchanting and unforgettable, often captivating viewers for long periods.

Sarla Chandra: Born in Agra in 1943, India, Sarla Chandra's artistic journey has been deeply influenced by Krishna's birthplace and the rich cultural heritage of Brij Mandal. Inspired by Krishna's childhood stories, love for music and dance, and his legendary flute playing, Chandra's works often incorporate vibrant colours, decorative gold and silver foil, and elements inspired by Krishna's playful and compassionate nature.

Sarla Chandra's tryst with art and Indian culture has spanned more than forty years. With more than 50 solo exhibitions and 40 group shows to her credit. Sarla Chandra is a post graduate in Nature Science “Entomology” from the prestigious St. John's College, Agra. Painting from 1970 write 50 solo international shows. Her Ramayan series is now showing Through National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi and Bombay and the show will be travelling to five countries through ICCR.

Raghu Vyas: A self-taught imaginary realist painter from Basohli, Jammu, Raghu Vyas has been influenced by the renowned miniature paintings of the 17th century. He has studied under various gurus in India and abroad, following the realism school of Raja Ravi Varma. His work has been recognized with prestigious awards and has been featured in exhibitions both nationally and internationally. He has also been honoured by the President of India and the Prime Minister of India for his contributions to art. Her paintings celebrate the beauty of Indian culture and traditions, and she has exhibited her works extensively in India and abroad.

Samik De: A chartered accountant by profession and an artist by passion, Samik De's artistic journey began at a young age. De's paintings are primarily figurative, using simple forms to tell stories often inspired by mythological figures. He embarked on his professional artistic journey in 2001, showcasing his work in his first exhibition in 2005 and his first solo show in 2006. Since then, he has held eight solo exhibitions and participated in numerous group shows across India and internationally. His work is part of various private and corporate collections.

About the Curator:

Manisha Gawade is not only the founder of Ehsaas along with her sister Dr. Alka Raghuvanshi but is also an internationally acclaimed Indian artist and curator, has blended Indian, Western, and Arabic cultures in her unique artistic style, shaped by her extensive travels and training.

She has exhibited her work worldwide at prestigious venues, including the Alliance Française and Embassies in Dubai, Hungary, Amsterdam, Bahrain, and Muscat, Argentina, U.K., Paris and U.S. She has to her credit 154 international Group shows and 28 solo exhibitions and curated over 41 curated exhibitions and two book curations. Her works have been auctioned by Christie's in Dubai as early as 2008. She was the first Indian artist to have made the mascot for the Dubai Art Fair apart from M.F. Husain in Dubai.

Gawade has gained international recognition for her exceptional talent. She was the first Indian artist to receive patronage from the ruler of Dubai after her 2008 exhibition. Her masterpieces have been acquired by prestigious institutions and private collections worldwide. Gawade has been at the forefront of innovative art projects, curating exhibitions like "Ehsaas" (combining art and fashion) and "Keepsakes" (showcasing art furniture), demonstrating her versatility and commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional art forms.

Beyond her artistic achievements, Manisha Gawade is dedicated to preserving Indian heritage. She collaborates with 780 handloom weavers to develop new designs for traditional sarees, contributing to their economic sustainability. This initiative was inspired by her late sister, Dr. Alka Raghuvanshi.

Gawade's legacy extends beyond her artistic achievements. She is a cultural ambassador, a visionary artist, and a champion of Indian heritage. Her work continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide, leaving a lasting impact on the art world.

