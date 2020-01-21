Kisalay Vora's Presents An Art Installation, 'The Mysterious Strength Of Anthropomorphism' at Visual Arts Gallery, IHC, New Delhi

Source of aesthetics to some and a medium to communicate for others, art can be also seen as a powerful mode of therapy for the bruised. As layer by layer the artwork reveals itself to the discerning eye of the beholder, it invites perception; the artist's and the viewer's. One such installation, 'The Mysterious Strength of Anthropomorphism' by Kisalay Vora has taken centerstage at the Visual Arts Gallery atrium at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi from January 16th to February 10th, 2020. The best time to view the installation is in the evening post 5.30pm, when it's all lit up.

Through his installation, Kisalay is unfurling a domain of art - Psychology in Art - to people and in an endeavor to make this aspect comprehensible to common public eye, he has used the basic unit - "The Line". The Lines arranged in a particular way as part of the installation will compel one think about where the paths thus formed by the lines lead to, not realizing that all paths lead to nowhere! This is his way of translating the concept of Improjection, how one improjects their feelings onto everything in their environment, how one improjects on the Line.

A Line has different definitions for everyone. While it can be seen to mark one's limitations it can also be a ray of hope to endless possibilities; a line can make you feel secure or unsafe depending which side of the line you are; it could be that one fault enough to trigger tremors on this huge planet of ours or it could be the only path leading you back home from the woods! It could mean anything to anyone. More importantly, one needs to know whether the line is within or outside. 'The Mysterious Strength of Anthropomorphism' is an experiential piece of art, an experience that one will certainly take home with them in the deepest cores of their mind.

Kisalay draws his inspiration from art, music and literature which he translates into extraordinary pieces of Fine Art. Kisalay realized early on that his real calling was in bringing art out of the galleries for the public to see. This desire was taken care of very well when Kisalay saw himself reaching out to the youth through his artworks - vibrantly colored pieces that spelled strong messages - adorning the walls of premiere nightclubs in Mumbai during the 90's and early 2000s. He also reached out to huge audiences through his tasteful installation in stainless steel, which was commissioned by and set up at Essel Group's Fun Republic premises. He believes that giving someone a few seconds to understand art is unjust. Repeat exposure to the pieces in a relaxed context makes for more conducive environment for people to understand and appreciate it. Vora is also the first artist to start public art Mumbai.

As the gallery launches his art installation, Kisalay Vora sums up the feeling by saying, "Lines are there to guide, not divide"

About Kisalay Vora: Home is where the heart is and for Kisalay the phrase is truer than ever. His heart lies in art, his comfortable abode. From the age of five Kisalay displayed his artistic streak by drawing masterpieces with charcoal on the walls of his family home in Mandvi, Gujarat. His father, Pramodray Vora, an educationist, artist and great orator himself, was a major influence on him. His mother, Madhuri Vora helped him set his goals and guided him all through. He graduated from Sir JJ School of Arts in Mumbai and then moved onto working with advertising agency Lintas. While at work, he was also exploring himself as an artist and moved onto widening his horizons with laying hands on canvas, public art and installations for public places. While experimenting with different platforms of art and cross aligning them, Kisalay found himself in an enriching field of Visual Merchandising. It was during this phase that he served as Director at Percept H and started a separate profit center for VM. His entire journey is speckled with interesting and complex paths that have finally all converged to bring him where he stands today as a well established and internationally acclaimed artist, sending out real messages through his works.





