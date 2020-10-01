Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

India's Guru-Shishya Method of Learning Classical Music and Dance Hit by Claims of Sexual Abuse

Article Pixel

90 female classical musicians issued a statement in September, alleging sexual abuse by their gurus.

Oct. 1, 2020  

India's Guru-Shishya Method of Learning Classical Music and Dance Hit by Claims of Sexual Abuse

The Guardian has reported that India's cultural tradition of guru-shishya (disciple) method of learning classical music and dance has drawn claims of sexual abuse.

Read the full story HERE.

In September, 90 female classical musicians issued a statement, claiming sexual abuse and exploitation of female disciples by their gurus.

Akhilesh Gundecha, a classical musician, and his late brother, Ramakant, founders of a music institute in Bhopal, have been hit by claims from several students. One woman stated that she and several other students had, experienced "physical, psychological and sexual abuse" for many years.

Akhilesh Gundecha has withdrawn from the institute and shared, "While there is an inquiry going on by the internal complaints committee of the school, I cannot say anything on the allegations."

One dance student in New Delhi stated:

"The culture of classical music and dance is full of toxic and old-fashioned patriarchy...to learn from a guru, a woman is expected to agree to any demand, no matter how humiliating."

Read the full story HERE.


Related Articles View More India Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • South Arkansas Symphony Joins Forces With the Arkansas Festival Ballet For THE NUTCRACKER
  • Shoshana Bean to Present BROADWAY MY WAY On BroadwayWorld Events October 23rd
  • VIDEO: NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 3 Announced Tonight with Guest Judge Tony Yazbeck!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of The Skivvies' Upcoming Performance at Birdland!