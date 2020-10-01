India's Guru-Shishya Method of Learning Classical Music and Dance Hit by Claims of Sexual Abuse

90 female classical musicians issued a statement in September, alleging sexual abuse by their gurus.

The Guardian has reported that India's cultural tradition of guru-shishya (disciple) method of learning classical music and dance has drawn claims of sexual abuse.

Akhilesh Gundecha, a classical musician, and his late brother, Ramakant, founders of a music institute in Bhopal, have been hit by claims from several students. One woman stated that she and several other students had, experienced "physical, psychological and sexual abuse" for many years.

Akhilesh Gundecha has withdrawn from the institute and shared, "While there is an inquiry going on by the internal complaints committee of the school, I cannot say anything on the allegations."

One dance student in New Delhi stated:

"The culture of classical music and dance is full of toxic and old-fashioned patriarchy...to learn from a guru, a woman is expected to agree to any demand, no matter how humiliating."

