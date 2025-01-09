Huma Qureshi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gajraj Rao, and Divya Dutta Among Others Join Kommune Spoken Fest's 7th Edition in Mumbai

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kommune's most celebrated and sought-after festival, Spoken Fest, will get bigger and bolder for its seventh edition. For the first time, the festival expanded its celebration of literature, music, and the transcending power of words to Shillong. It is all set to return to its roots in Mumbai for the two-day extravaganza on February 1st and 2nd, 2025 with a diverse array of artists.

The artist line-up comprises individuals who have made a mark and created a space for their talent to thrive. From the world of music to films to poetry, this remarkable lineup will regale the attendees, making it one of the most memorable beginnings of the year. Music has been an integral part of the festival, bringing some amazing voices from all over the country, which includes Wild Wild Women, actress Eisha Chopra and Meera Desai will join hands for an enchanting spoken word and music performance, along with The Aahvaan Project, Vidhya Gopal and Siddharth Pandit, as well as Snehdeep Singh Kalsi, enchanting the evening air with mesmerising performances. Joining this list of artists will be Raghubir Yadav + Naynesh Pimpale, Khasi Bloodz, Tapi Project, and ⁠Nush Lewis.

As music encapsulates time, words decorate it with its eternal charm. For the new season, the line-up of artists who will captivate the audience with a magical world of words comprises actors, YouTube stars, and creators: Huma Qureshi, Divya Dutta, Gajraj Rao, Faisal Malik, Paritosh R Tripathi, Ankush Bahuguna, Ahliya Bamroo, Suhani Shah, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nayab Midha, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Nikhil Taneja, Vivaan Shah, Srishti Shrivastava, Dr. Pallavi Mahajan, Naresh Saxena, Nidhie Sharma, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Anushka Bajpai Jain. Adding to this stellar lineup will be Aditya Rahbar, Ankita Shah, Nidhi Narwal, Amy Singh, ⁠Kalyanee Mulay, ⁠Rajat Sood, ⁠Abhinandan Sekhri, ⁠Laksh Maheshwari, Badal Sharma, Priya Malik, ⁠Ramneek Singh, Shweta Singh, Rytasha Rathore, Puja Sarup, ⁠and Shreeja Chaturvedi. From satire to stand-up comedy to poetry and spoken word pieces, this esteemed line-up will offer a rich blend of performances, embracing new voices and stories while celebrating its roots.

The energy of the previous editions of Spoken Fest deeply resonated with the Mumbai fans, intertwining the spirit of the city with some remarkable performances. Be it Faye D'Souza's impeccable piece on justice or Babil Khan's heartfelt tribute to Irrfan Khan, the festival has always ensured to platform diverse voices. The stories have always echoed the lives of the people in the maximum city, bringing everyone under the same sky immersing in stories and music.

