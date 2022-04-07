Geetanjali Shree's Novel RET SAMADHI Makes International Booker Prize Shortlist

Ret Samadhi published by Rajkamal Prakashan in Hindi, whose English translation - Tomb of Sand has been included in the shortlist of International Booker Prize. This is the first book in Hindi that has been included in the list of this prestigious award. Ashok Maheshwari, Managing Director of Rajkamal Prakashan expresses happiness on the novel being shortlisted for International Booker Prize. He said that excellent writing in Hindi and other Indian languages is attracting global attention. Whereas Geetanjali Shree said that such acceptance of her novel is its ability to transcend specific cultural context and touch universal and human values.

Ashok Maheshwari further added that, I am overwhelmed that 'Ret Samadhi' the Hindi novel which was published by Rajkamal Prakashan has been Shortlisted by the International Booker prize. This is possible only because of the English translation of 'Ret Samadhi' and it is evident that the novel has attracted the international reader, writer and publisher. The novel has already proven Its ability after listing under the booker prize longlist and now when it has been shortlisted, it is proved that the novel 'Ret Samadhi' has something special. It is a proud moment that the excellent Indian writings in Hindi and other Indian languages have attracted the world's attention.

On the news of the International Booker Prize Shortlist, Renowned senior writer, Geetanjali Shree said, "It is recognition of a very special kind. When a work appeals to unknown people sitting in faraway places, then it must have the ability to transcend its specific cultural context and touch the universal and the human. That is true ratification. The work must be good, the translation must be excellent! It is a great moment for Daisy and me. Shows how rich our dialogue has been. That is what translation is about."