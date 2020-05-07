Geeta Chandran Will Hold A Zoom Dance Workshop

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Feeling isolated, despairing, fearful of the future, with a lack of daily motivation, are all normal reactions. But so is our ability to make our bodies and minds work better, more focused and happier. A lockdown need not mean being locked up according to dancer (Padmashri) Geeta Chandran.

The renowned will lead a workshop on how the principles of dance can benefit ANYONE, to unlock and link body and mind.

This is a hands on ZOOM workshop, requiring participants to wear loose comfortable clothes they can move in. The link to the Zoom meeting along with a password will be sent by email post registration.

Register NOW! (Registration fees are just INR 500!) : https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/geetachandran?payment=form

While you participate in this workshop, you will also contribute to Habitat for Humanity (India)'s work distributing Hygiene and Family Essential Kits for families across the country. All participants will also receive a certificate of participation from Habitat for Humanity.

Prepare to move, be exhausted and exhilarated!

Date: SUNDAY, 10th May 2020

Time: 9:30 am

Venue: Zoom





