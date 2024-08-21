Five Authors Unveil 'Birthing The Goddess: The Feminine And The Idea Of Birth' in New Delhi

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A captivating exploration of birthing myths and traditions across cultures, "Birthing the Goddess: The Feminine and the Idea of Birth," was unveiled on Saturday, August 17th, 2024, at Multipurpose Hall, Kamladevi Complex, India International Centre, New Delhi. The book, a collaborative effort by Author and Editor Seema Kohli, Anamika Roy, Janet Chawla, Nilima Chitgopekar and Stella Dupuis was launched amidst a gathering of esteemed guests and book lovers.

Decorated by the presence of Guest of Honour Alison Barrett, MBE (Country Director, British Council), the event was a melodious journey brought to life by the mesmerizing vocals of singer, composer and curator Shruthi Veena Vishwanath, invoking the Goddess through a captivating performance. The event also witnessed an in-depth discussion with Lady Kishwar Desai and Manju Dalmia on this glorious and diverse topic of Birth and Femineity.

The book is an assortment of perspectives and variations that paint it into a colourful canvas, all converging to one point. While Anamika Roy unravels the captivating emergence of Radha, Nilima Chitgopekar paints a vivid picture of Durga's phenomenal birth, not from the womb, and her legendary battle against the demon Mahishasur. Stella Dupuis, on the other hand embarks on a global journey, weaving tales of Amazonian women warriors with the poignant stories of India's Sati memorial stones and Ladakh's sculptural representations of Matsyendranth. Janed Chawla offers a captivating glimpse into her 25-year exploration of traditional birthing practices across India, a fragment of her ongoing research and Author Seema Kohli navigates the continuity of birth and death through the concepts of "Hiranyagarbha" and Martanda.

“We got together to unveil the divine feminine within and explore how we uniquely experience the feminine around us”, said Seema Kohli, enthralled by putting together such a masterpiece.

Awestruck with the concept of the book, Lady Kishwar Desai said, “A powerful and well researched book on the concept of birth and divinity.”

As the book was unveiled, author Anamika Roy emoted, “This book just happened! Any academic/ fictional work on the Goddess can be accomplished, only when the Goddess herself wishes. Our publisher suggested writing a sequel to our previous work, and I found myself drawn to the goddess. While based on academic research, my portrayal of Radha is unique. I've created a character who retains her innocence even within scholarly discussions.”

“It is a rare treat to work closely together with five talented and multi-faceted women. For me this is the strength of the book. The manner in which we choose an overarching theme to suit each person's interests and discuss over meetings everything from our own personal essays to the cover and the blurbs”, said Nilima Chitgopekar

“Birthing the Goddess” showcases the extraordinary births of deities who transcended the boundaries of the womb and semi-religious figures brought forth by tradition. It delves into the artistic representations that bring these birth narratives to life, offering a delightful exploration brimming with insightful scholarship and innovative ideas about the multifaceted nature of birth.

