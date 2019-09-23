First Ever Kids' Choice Awards Comes To Abu Dhabi

Nickelodeon and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi delivered on their commitment to bring the leading kids' brand's slimiest, wildest show to the city to the delight of fans across the Middle East. During the weekend, the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019 lit up the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The night featured stunning performances and stunts, including a mash-up of hits by global superstar and event host, Jason Derulo, including his latest hit, Mamacita, the sliming of co-host Haifa Beseisso, and performances by Conor Maynard, Maritta and al-Waleed Hallani, Nora Fatehi and Fnaire, Dyler and Egyptian star Mohamed Hamaki. Kids' favorite artists and talent were crowned across 16 entertainment categories.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019 featured seven musical performances from global and regional stars:

Jason Derulo, the global superstar with 17 multi-platinum singles to his name, kicked off the night with a high-energy mashup of some of his greatest hits including Mamacita, Colors, Swalla, and Want To Want Me.

Maritta was introduced by Jason and gave a moving performance of her hit Ana.

Dancer, model and singer Nora Fatehi was joined by Moroccan band Fnaire for a stunning Arabic performance of her song Dilbar.

Saudi Arabian singer and social media sensation Dyler arrived in a bright red sports car and then walked through the crowd singing his hit Samoly.

Lebanese star al-Waleed Hallani followed with a rendition of his hit song Aam Yessalo, and was promptly slimed to the delight of the audience.

British singer, songwriter and YouTuber Conor Maynard performed in a medley of his hits Turn Around, Waste Your Time, Hate How Much I Love You.

Platinum Egyptian artist and Arabian superstar Mohamed Hamaki closed the night delighted fans with Ya Sattar.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019 was recorded on September 20th at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and will air exclusively on Nickelodeon on OSN in KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain on September 24th at 17:00 UAE/16:00 KSA. The show will also be aired on Nickelodeon channels internationally in the USA, UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, India, China, Philippines and Pakistan.

The Kids' Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019 has been sponsored by Kellogg's and Movenpick.





