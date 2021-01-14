Exhibition of Rare Jewelry Collections Presented at Café Rasasvadha in Manikonda

Last Sunday, Hyderabad witnessed one of its kind of blend of exhibition and art. Aniket Shah city's upcoming Celebrity stylist and Jeweler designer curated a unique exhibition of some of his rare collections at Café Rasasvadha in Manikonda. The exhibition has some of the rarest designs and presentations which brought many eyes to the venue.

Aniket Shah who has been curation jewellery with his brand "Flirt Diamond" seeks inspiration from the texture and contexts of Nizami Jewellery designs. His use of contemporary yet traditional wear chokers, Haars, Magtikas and unique blend of tribal fusional wears such as Bangles and Nose Pins has been much appreciated and applauded by the audience.

The event saw who's who of socialites dropping by to check out the expo. Social Media influencer Priya erMavigliosa and Ex Film Certification board member Padmini Nagualaplli graced the occasion and showered support for the artist. Telugu Actress Gayatri Gupta and Rapper Mahadev Sastry were also present at the expo to launch the new line-up.

Aniket believes that being a man with a disability, it doesn't stop us from being in our own self. He spoke about his struggles and issues he faced to create this brand and his love for creating jewellery designs for all occasion. His special line up was curated for Dancers, Artists and theatre Performers where it would add an in-dept layer to the performances they deliver.

The expo also had a specially curated dance performance by Patruni Chidananda Sastry titled "Aharya Darpam " presented where Sastry explored how jewellery was a part of Indian culture and traditions. the interactive dance piece has stories of jewelry such as Muktaphal of Lord Ganesha, Sree Kauthubam of Lord Vishnu, Tatankas of goddess Durga and Chudamani. these stories were performed in expressionist formate ranging for multiple kinds of music such as folk, Carnatic, Sufi and instrumental.

The event ended with a vote of thanks by Aniket to all the guest and Patruni Sastry who graced the occasion. He also thanked Arunima of Cafe Rasavadha for giving this opportunity.