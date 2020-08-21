Drive-In Theatres Have Started Operation in India

Drive-in theatres continue to grow in popularity across the world.

As drive-in theatres grow in popularity across the world, India is joining in on the socially-distant cinema plan, according to the Sakshi Post.

As reported by Sakshi Post, "in Delhi NCR region, Drive-in theatres have started operations and the response from local crowd is encouraging."

Other areas in India such as Gurugram, the drive-in crowd has started to pick up.

One company, Sunset Cinema Club, has announced more dates for drive-in theatre experiences on August 22, 23, 29, and 30 after patrons expressed interested.

Read the full story HERE.

Sunset Cinema Club is all about immersive cinema experiences in India. It is a large, long-running drive-in cinema for the latest movies with an on-site cafeteria & auditorium.

