Diljit Dosanjh Teams Up With NLE Choppa for Explosive New Track 'Muhammad Ali'

Combining Diljit's iconic Punjabi flair with NLE Choppa's electrifying verses, "Muhammad Ali" emerges as an urban pop anthem that's both invigorating and motivational, encouraging listeners to dance, dream, and defy the odds. The track debuts alongside an official music video that seamlessly merges cultures with an infectious rhythm. Diljit Dosanjh, NLE Choppa, and Chani Nattan contributed the lyrics, while Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. is the producer of the song. Listen HERE and watch HERE via Warner Music India/Warner Records.

Diljit Dosanjh continues to solidify his stature as a global Punjabi icon, showcased by his sold-out Dil-luminati Tour spanning the United States and Canada. His recent appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and a surprise performance featuring pop sensation Saweetie in LA underscore his international appeal.

At just 21 years old, NLE Choppa has left an indelible mark on music, achieving multi-platinum status and championing Memphis both locally and globally. Known for his 2019 platinum-certified hit "Shotta Flow," which soared into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, NLE Choppa brings his distinct hip hop and drill sound to this exhilarating new collaboration.

"Muhammad Ali" is Diljit’s second global collaboration this year and sees his verses pay homage to the legendary Muhammad Ali’s power and charisma, while NLE Choppa’s dynamic style injects an electrifying edge. "Muhammad Ali" is now available on all major audio streaming platforms.

Photo credit: Warner Music India

Comments