Bombay Theatre Company Takes Productions Online With Instagram Live

The Theatre Project 2020 launched on October 11, and is staged every Sunday on Instagram.

The Bombay Theater Company has taken to Instagram to create theatre virtually amidst the health crisis, Times of India reports.

The company was formed in the beginning of this year by Raveesh Jaiswal and his wife Prachi Sharma.

"We were preparing for our first live show in April when we had to stop our preparations abruptly because of the pandemic," Jaiswal said. "Sometime later, we decided to experiment with Instagram Live and did a short play of about ten minutes. We found that performing online was quite akin to enacting on stage."

Jaiswal and his company reached out to young theatre enthusiasts to send in original scripts and audition reels. Four of the ten plays that are scheduled have already been broadcast, and they are set to run through December.

Read more on Times of India.

Check out their most recent virtual production, The Unmasking, below:

