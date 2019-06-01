BWW Review: WRONG NUMBER BY at Raman Kumar Is Back On Stage

In mood for some humor to cool for the hot summer days? Raman Kumar's rib-tickling comic play that enthralled the audiences last season is back on stage this June. When director Raman Kumar of the classic Indian film Saath Saath comes with an offering, the expectations are already up. And expectedly, even though Wrong Number is an all together a different genre, the play more than meets the expectations.

The wit and fun laced play tells the story of three couples and an extra marital affair and how the situation snow balls into something totally funny. In a funny way, the director is about to underline how a bunch of lies adds up to create often irrepairable damages in lives.

The six central characters of the film deftly portray how a series of lies, misunderstandings and confusion can affect their lives. The last season showing of the play ran to packed houses and won rave reviews when it was staged at Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi, According to theatre watchers, Wrong Number is a play of all seasons and strikes a chord with an audiences no matter how many repeat shows are staged. It is also one of those plays where you do not mind catching a repeat performance.

The presence of theatre veterans who are part of a strong star cast makes the show a solid performance to watch. The play tells the story of one Yashwant Singh played by Rakesh Bedi who is married to Kamini played by Tanaaz Irani. Kamini who is a social worker has an extramarital affair with one Avinash who is played by Rahul Bhuchar. The funny thing is that Avinash is Yashwant Singh's subordinate making the situation a little sticky for everyone. Trouble spills over at Avinash's home when his wife played by another veteran Delnaz Irani suspects that her husband is two-timing her. even though she doesnt know who he is having an affair with. Adding more confusion to the situation, both Kamini and Avinash create a fake story for their spouses that their colleague Natwar was having a marital discord, So the couple is invited over so that they can sort out their differences. One lie leads to another until utter chaos prevails.

Rajesh Puri, a respected name in character acting is the narrator of the play and Bollywood songs pep up the mood. We would say, do check out whether you are a first timer to the show or are planning a repeat watch.

June 1 onwards

St. Andrews Auditorium: Mumbai

St. Dominic Road, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, Indi

ro





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories