BWW Review: DELHI THEATRE FESTIVAL To Bring Theatre Lovers Under One Roof

As theatre in India enters a new phase with contemporary tales and relatable ideas for the millennials, constant attempts are also being made to bridge the gap between theatre connoisseurs and lovers of popular entertainment in the country.

Making a commendable effort to bring theatre nearer to masses and more appealing to contemporary audiences is the upcoming event in the capital. Delhi Theatre Festival that will be organized at Sri Fort Auditorium later this month from August 30 to September 1, will bring some of the finest theatre stalwarts and legendary personalities under one roof.

The event aims to disperse the classic art of storytelling through the medium of stage presentation to younger audiences. The event also says that it will be filling the gap between the availability of entertainment but the paucity of quality performance for the audiences in Delhi. The event with a brilliant line up of plays and artist interactions also would work towards widening the theatre loving audience circle in Delhi.

The line up for the event boasts of some of the most promising theatre plays that have been staged in the country in the recent times. There will be Einstein by Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor's Nothing Like Lear, Seher, White Rabbit Red Rabbit and many more. There will be a line up of six plays and eight shows that will enthrall the audience in this event.





