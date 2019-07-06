BWW Previews: WHAT PLANET ARE YOU ON? - A Fun Family Comedy On Stage

Akvarious Productions one of the rapidly getting popular theatre company is back with their new production. And this time they have combined two different genres together for what appears to be a mind blowing performance. Akarsh Khurana in his upcoming play What Planet Are You On, combines romance and fantasy with a sensitive commentary on learning disabilities. Now talking about disabilities and comedy in the same story can often be a stick situation but if the promo storyline is anything to go by then looks like the theatre artists may have aced a winning combination.

Another interesting (read audience attracting) aspect about this forthcoming play is that is a story that promises to be a fun watch for both adults as well as children. Coming up in long summer months, a performance that is targeted towards entire families is always a win-win situation. But this aside, the one thing appreciating about in the play is the fact that it remains one of the few productions that dares to touch upon the topic of childhood disabilities such as Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

If I recall correctly, the only movie that talked about learning disabilities in popular culture was Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par. So, when the trend is getting picked up in performing arts too it is indeed a matter of encouragement.

According to the production house, the play tells the poignant story of a boy who comes of age. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the play is based on the work and findings of Pierre Pichot.

The story tells us about Homi, the protagonist, can't seem to focus in school. He is told that he has ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder), which affects his concentration in class. With the help of his mother, his father's guitar, his first potential girlfriend, and some great thinkers from history, Homi comes up with creative solutions to deal with his condition. Based on the work and findings of Pierre Pichot and adapted for the stage by Akarsh Khurana, this play tugs at the emotional strings that tie the bonds between parents and children. Younger audiences and their adults will likely find that this story speaks to people on both ends of this tender relationship, and indeed, everyone in between.

he production stars popular theatre artistes -- Avantika Ganguly, Kashin Shetty, Muskkaan Jaferi, Muzammil Qureshi, Siddharth Kumar, and Zayn Khan.

Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Andrew's Auditorium Bandra (W) at 12 noon





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories