BWW Previews: RAVI RASTOGI of MOVING SOULS to organize Dance Fiesta

This summer how about spending a fun-filled evening understanding various nuances of dance forms? Founder and creative director of Moving Souls, Ravi Rastogi believes that dance can be a great form of expression as well as instrumental in theatrical performances.

So, if you are interested in learning more about dance forms such as jazz, salsa, zumba as well as viewing how various dance mudras whether in western dance forms or in Indian dance forms go on to add to the expression in a performing arts then mark your calendars for a very special showing. On May 6, Moving Souls Dance Academy is organizing an evening entitled Dance Fiesta. This annual showcase would feature students of all age groups from age 6 to 60. There will be scintillating performance of these dance forms in a studied showcase.

Ravi Rastogi, who conceptualized the evening has been an avid believer in how dance can be the foremost form of expression for an artist. Rastogi is a US-trained dancer and choreographer from Broadway Dance Center, New York as well as a fitness coach. He is also certified Zumba and Aqua Zumba instructor and attended the Aqua Zumba convention in Orlando, USA. Dancing has been his passion since childhood and he excels in various dance forms, including Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha Cha, Merengue, Jazz, Hip-Hop and Bollywood. Ravi has been imparting dance education as a holistic form of understanding expression for an artist. His academy has trained many actors, dancers and artists in various dance forms.

Governed by the belief to make dancing an innate way to lead a beautiful life, attain physical fitness and emotional stability, he found Moving Souls - the famous dance academy in Delhi. The studio made a humble start in 2010 under the leadership of Ravi Rastogi - its Founder and Creative Director. Moving Souls aims at spreading this positive form of art all over India and abroad, making you fall in love with this divine art by prudently infusing rhythm and grace in every dance move you make.

And if you want to come and experience dance and how it can alter experiences then do attend the evening.

7pm to 9pm on Monday, May 6th, 2019 at M L Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories