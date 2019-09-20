BWW Previews: MISSION OVER MARS Featuring Sakshi Tanwar And Mona Singh

As the parameters for performing arts expand one can see a plethora of new performance based platforms tackling a variety of subjects. The latest in the series can be called the trend of web-series.

ALTBalaji India's leading homegrown OTT platform is all set to launch its most ambitious web-series Mission Over Mars (M-O-M): The women behind Mission Mangal. With 44 Originals as part of its vast and diverse, multi-genre content library, ALTBalaji continues to entertain the audiences across the globe like never before. Shows like 'Apharan,' 'Home' 'The Test Case' 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain,' 'PuncchBeat', 'Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat' have received adulation and accolades aplenty from all corners of the world.

M-O-M is a fictional adaptation of India's most successful Mars Orbiter Mission. The mission which is considered as the crown jewel of India's achievement in space research, inspired Indians across and placed the country ahead globally. Celebrating this glory, the web-series, is a fictional adaptation of real-life heroes at ISRO who worked on Mangalyaan. Produced by India's Content Czarina- Ekta Kapoor, who has been ruling the television industry for decades, is now ruling the digital screen as well with her exceptional content offerings. M-O-M stars some of the most prolific Indian actors like Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, Palomi Ghosh in lead roles, along with veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi and Mohan Joshi in prominent roles. Produced by Endemol India and directed by Vinay Waikul of the Dangal fame, M-O-M is now streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5, further bolstering their content library.

The web-series charts out the journey of M-O-M from inception to execution and will be a moving story of the faith, grit and determination of four lady-scientists who aid ISA (Indian Space Agency) to overcome insurmountable technical and financial challenges as well as time pressures to mount the successful mission over mars. Nandita Hariprasad (played by Sakshi Tanwar) who is the Program Director of M-O-M, comes across as a no-nonsense woman who never lets short term emotions get in the way of her and her team's long-term goals. The audience got a glimpse of her fierce character in the trailer which was loved by everyone. Moushumi Ghosh (played by Mona Singh) the Project Manager, is competitive to the core of her bones and hates it when she is not the one winning it all. Neetu Sinha (played by Mona Singh) Sr. Scientist Mission Design and Navigation and a born pessimist, believes that if there is a possibility of anything going wrong, it most probably will. What got her this position in ISA (Indian Space Agency) is her brilliant mathematics. Lastly it is Meghan Reddy, a certified genius and an engineering geek, who puts her best foot forward to make this mission a success. These women not just make the whole nation proud, but also place India ahead of many other countries on the map. In the process, they conquer their own inward imperfections, making for an inspirational story.

On the launch of Mission Over Mars, Ekta Kapoor, Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms said, "We have been working on M-O-M for over 3 years, to showcase the inspiring story behind the women who helmed India's historic Mars mission. Mars Orbiter Mission was launched on Mangal (Tuesday) so I also wanted to launch my series on Tuesday. Though this is a small thing, but I feel there is some celestial connection to us. I love to watch and present such stories as it ignites a sense of pride within me as an Indian."

Sakshi Tanwar who is playing Nandita Hariprasad said, "During our research phase, we were shown an impressive documentary on this mission and we got a bit of a glimpse of the narrative and what all went into making it a success. Through this web-series, we not only tried to celebrate the tremendous achievement of our nation but also the sheer hard work, grit and determination that these wonderful women scientists put into making it a success."

This series is certain to inspire not just women but people across the globe to pursue their dreams with utmost honesty and dedication and that 'nothing is impossible.'





