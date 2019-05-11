BWW Previews: Father's Day Or Not, PITAJI by Ansh Theatre Is A Heart Warming Watch

May. 11, 2019  

Mother's Day is just around the corner and the stores are filled with gratitude cards for supermoms. But with Mother's Day soon behind us, Father's Day won't be far too.

But Father's Day or not, Ansh Theatre's latest play, Pitaji is a must watch. If you can bring along your dad and watch the show, it is an experience you may cherish for a long time. Its not very often that mainstream production houses bring forth shows that dwell with familial relations and not just romance. For this reason alone, soon to be staged, Pitaji is a must watch. But there are other reasons too why the play looks like a promising watch to mark in your calendars. The play deals with the topic of white lies we often indulge in to save relationships. The love between a Father and his son compels them to keep one Lie between them to welcome Swati in their house. A compelling warm, truthful play about a lie out of fear.

Once you are in a theatre, you may notice that warped in the tale of father and son on the stage, are many situations and emotions that may concern each one of our lives. Directed by the very famous Makarand Deshpande, the play though heavy on emotions does not come across as a preachers' manual on father-son relationship. There is a certain honesty to it that makes it relatable. The cast of the play comprise Swanand Kirkire, Zahan, Aakanksha Gade, Madhuri Gawli, Namrata Phadke and Snehal Mandgulkar. Each of the seasoned actors bring a nuance to the show and make it a compelling watch.

While mother-daughter theme is still toyed with in entertainment, the tricky father son bond is often not explored in its potential. If you are missing your dad, feeling gratitude towards him or even if you just want to pick up pieces of your relationships, do go ahead and book yourself a seat. you may come back with a new perspective towards parent-child relationships.

Date & Time - May 18 & 19, 2019 - 9 PM

Venue - Prithvi Theatre


