BWW Preview: FOUR-PLAY, AN UPCOMING PERFORMANCE IN Hyderabad Talks About Sexual Education

What is sexuality? How do we approach gender roles? Why it is important to confirm and not be fluid? These are some of the questions that an upcoming performance would tackle with its audiences.

The city of Charminar, Hyderabad is all set to witness an educative and interactive performance entitled Four-Play. To be performed by artists Patruni Sastry and Sajiv Palasa, the performance talks about sexuality , gender roles, active/passive destinations. Through its many moods and moments the gripping performance also brings in a thought to talk about sexual education through performance art. Inspired by the Fluxs Movement, the artists are trying to convey an important message through the medium of creativity. The thought verges on the fact that while human body is asexual, it is the human mind that is not. In a common parlance the gender roles have come to be defined as -- a man is thought to be active, while a woman is perceived to be passive. But the performance tries to shake up the commonly stemming beliefs and it portrays that a man can be passive too and a woman can be active too.

Four-Play is a piece of performance art curated by Patruni Sastry in which the subject will be playing games of ego, wrath, lust and greed. a performance piece involving body, art and how body becomes the part of art.

Body becomes active and the same body becomes passive. A deep dive into the Active/Passive or Submissive/Dominate relations within two Individual. Does it comes with a Gender or does it comes without, that's the question which we would like to pop-up

Performance art is a performance presented to an audience within a fine art context, traditionally interdisciplinary. Performance may be either scripted or unscripted, random or carefully orchestrated, spontaneous or otherwise carefully planned with or without audience participation. The performance can be live or via media; the performer can be present or absent. It can be any situation that involves four basic elements: time, space, the performer's body, or presence in a medium, and a relationship between performer and audience. Performance art can happen anywhere, in any type of venue or setting and for any length of time. The actions of an individual or a group at a place and in a time constitute the work.

Do check out this unique performance for opening up your ideas on what a performance can only look like.

Performers : Patruni Sastry and Sajiv Palasa

Concept and Implementation: Patruni Sastry

Event Details

Date: 29th September

Time: 7:30 pm onwards

Venue: Lamakaan, Jubilee Hills , Hyderabad





