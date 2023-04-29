Artistic Humans Delivers Milestone Project AMRIT MAHOTSAV 75x75x75

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 29, 2023  

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, Shaheed Diwas, Artistic Humans successfully executed the "Amrit Mahotsav 75×75×75" project, supported by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra, and Higher and Technical Education Department, National Service Scheme (NSS), in collaboration with 75 institutions across 36 districts of Maharashtra. The project aimed to celebrate the spirit of freedom and encourage theatre activities among people.

A significant milestone in the project's execution was achieved as 75 theatre plays were staged in 75 locations across Maharashtra on a single day, bringing together more than 1000 students, institutions, citizens, and the government on one single platform. The play "Azaad Hind Chi Gatha" was performed by students in 75 different colleges of Maharashtra, boosting and encouraging theatre activities, groups and theatre makers across institutions to work on a common goal.

Speaking about the project, Founder & Director of Artistic Humans, Darshan Mahajan who envisioned this project, shared,

"Amrit Mahotsav is a great opportunity to bring everyone together. I profoundly recall the words of Hon. Prime Minister when he had mentioned, 'this Amrit Mahotsav should be a celebration of every mind, every citizen..'

In the last two, due to the pandemic our students have gone through many challenges. There was a need to create opportunities for them and bring everyone together on a common platform. And Theatre has been the greatest medium to bring everyone together. And with all the gratitude, I am happy to share that this project has brought 1000+ students, teachers, artists, institutions, citizens and the government on one single platform."

"I am grateful to the government of Maharashtra, especially Shri. Vibhishan Chaure (Director, Directorate of Cultural Affairs) who believed in our vision and decided to support us. I am thankful to Shri. Vikas Chandra Rastogi, IAS (Principal Secretary), Higher and Technical Education department for enabling us to connect with institutions across Maharashtra. This project is a reflection of youth coming together to celebrate the spirit of the people of India." he further added.

The project impacted an estimated 18000+ audiences across the state, with around many students having their first-time access to theatre. The student participation (estimated) was around 1000+ out of which 590+ were females.

"We are so thankful to Artistic Humans that they gave us a great chance to participate in this drama. Actually on 23rd of March we were so excited to celebrate Shahid Divas. We wanted to give tribute to Shahid Bhagatsingh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. Azad Hind Chi Gatha was the brilliant way for their tribute. The day was full of joy, happiness, and satisfaction. We actually feel the real emotions behind every character. All parents and teachers appreciated us for our great job. I have no words to express my happiness. I was completely satisfied. That moment touches my heart and that will remain the same throughout my life. I was so pleased after completing the program I thought I won everything in life."

- Prof. Priti B. Undre, Assistant Professor of Shreeyash Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Aurangabad

Significant research on the relationship between theatre and education by the Child Health Promotion Center, Edith University, has concluded that there is a positive influence on knowledge and behavioural intentions.

About Artistic Humans:

Artistic Humans is a group of young creators who believe in the power of art in empowering and transforming lives. They aim to revive the creative art industry in India by collaborating with artists and institutions to take art into innovative and contemporary directions. In the last three years, they have trained hundreds of students and young professionals in theatre and performing arts, creating springboards for writers, actors and directors to showcase their talent.

Artistic Humans have produced more than 10 original plays, some of which have garnered awards and recognition, at both the state and national levels. Recently, they won the prestigious Thespo Festival in collaboration with Guru Nanak Khalsa College. Artistic Humans also built their 4 day long theatre festival to bridge the gap between artist and common man, titled, K Se Kalakaar in 2020.



