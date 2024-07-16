Amethyst Hosts Tilla Standard and Painted Forest from July 17th to 24th, 2024 at The Amethyst Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amethyst will host Tilla Standard and Painted Forest from 11am to 7.30pm from July 17th to 24th, 2024 at The Amethyst Room, 106, Chamiers Road, RA Puram, Chennai. Ph 044-45991630 /31.

Painted Forest, a collection of wallpapers by Tilla, inspired by the foliage at Wild Garden Cafe, Amethyst is also available for orders at Amethyst, Whites Road

About Tilla:

Tilla (n: hill) is a design studio based in Ahmedabad, India. Established in 2011 by clothing designer Aratrik Dev Varman, the brand celebrates handmade Indian textiles and craftsmanship, and is synonymous with contemporary luxury.

About Tilla Standard:

Tilla Standard is a collection of all-season cotton clothing that defines their style for everyday living. In keeping with our core values, the collection uses only natural fabrics and crafts such as batik and hand-weaving in conjunction with their staple graphic prints.

The pieces reflect a modern, working woman’s sensibility which means being practical and stylish at the same time. The collection looks at what luxury would mean in an everyday context — marrying good design with comfort and affordability — rather than only as rarified occasion-wear.

Designer’s Profile:

Aratrik Dev Varman is the founder and lead designer of Tilla (estd. 2011), a design studio and clothing label based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Originally from Agartala, Tripura, he is a textile design graduate from the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad. His work focuses on craft revival - repurposing vintage embroideries and recycling textile waste from his studio into large-scale artwork. The studio practises a multi-disciplinary approach to design, with recent projects including interiors and tableware.

Price Range: Rs.4,500/- onwards





