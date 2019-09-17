Akshara Theatre and Saitan Theatre Group Presents SHADOW: A BROKEN DAY

The basic idea of "Shadow: A Broken Day" is woven around a Vigilante Drama featuring caped crusaders and other superheroes as depicted in graphic novels.

Year 2055, a City engulfed in crime. Ashwath Sinha should have been leading a normal life with his wife Tahira, except that 6 years ago, "one bad day" changed his life. The Bombings in the city killed many, including his wife. Imagine how difficult it becomes when life treats you so harshly.



After Tahira's demise Mr. Roy takes care of Ashwath, teaching him to fight the inner and outer battles of his life. Between the paths of life and death, Ashwath transforms into a saviour -- "Shadow", taking on the responsibility to free the city from crime. Every night he wears a mask to protect the city. And slowly Ashwath, losing his own identity, turns into Shadow.



Shadow's entangled life story leads him to The Professor, an unbalanced man in a balanced world. The Professor has a mission, and to achieve it he will cross all limits -- social, emotional, ethical.



In the tussle between Shadow and The Professor, Ashwath sinks into the gloom of Tahira's death and that one Broken and Bad Day.



One single day can turn a man Good or Bad.

One Bad Day can change the whole story.

Performed by: Swati, Neel Kamal, Javed, Zoor Barooah, Vikalp Mudgal, Renuka R.S., Raisha Bhatia, R.S. Raghu, Manas Varshney, Nipun Khatri, Madhav Thukral, Vaibhav, Vedant Walia, Varun Mittal, Sandeep Sahay Bagoria, Darshana Sharma, Gaurav Kapoor, Tushar Ranga, Satyam Shuqla, Nitika Goel.

Tkts: Rs. 250 & 350 on bookmyshow, Insider.in, Paytm.com.

Akshara Theatre, 11B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg (next to RML Hospital) New Delhi





