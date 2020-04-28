Akshara Theatre Presents REMEMBER THE TIME...

On Wednesay April 29 at 5pm, Akshara Theatre is launching an Instagram series titled Remember The Time..., in which Jalabala Vaidya and Anasuya Vaidya entertain viewers with stories from their life in the theatre.

The first episode: Fur Coats on Broadway recreates the opening night of The Ramayana on Broadway. Other episodes will bring stories of dolphins, Prime Ministers, billionaires, The Beatles, the Beetle,and much, much much more.

Other Akshara content includes the Versify series of poetry in English and Hindi and Versify-Kids for children, Classical Notes: a classical music series, live sessions of Calisthenics, Pilates and Yoga, Chubby Chef' Sohan Singh's Insta-foods, Nisa Shetty's live discussion series with actors, singers and writers on Sunday evenings, Ajay Shetty and Anasuya Vaidya's interview series on Saturday evenings with wildlife and documentary film-makers and performing artists -- games, quizzes, and a lot more to come.

Viewers can join on aksharatheatredelhi on Instagram, Akshara Theatre, New Delhi on Facebook and Akshara Theatre on Youtube.







