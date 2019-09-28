Akshara Theatre Presents Gopal Sharmans' THE RAMAYANA

Gopal Sharman's internationally acclaimed theatrical masterpiece, The Ramayana has been praised the world over for the dramatic intensity of Sharman's script, which explores the human characters of Rama and Sita with reverence, delicacy and insight, through some of the most exquisite stage writing in modern theatre.

When The Ramayana was performed on Broadway, it was hailed as "India's Gift to Broadway" by the New York Times. The Times, London found it "Noble, commanding and heroic". The Indian Express exclaimed "The Ramayana is etched in tremendous beauty", and the Hindustan Times said: "This Ramayana challenges you to look at the meaning of the story from a brand new angle." In its original one-woman version The Ramayana was performed on Broadway in New York, London's West End, the Smithsonian Institution, United Nations Headquarters and more than 35 cities and towns in India.

The current version still has Jalabala Vaidya performing the opening and closing Acts of the play, with a cast of superbly talented young actors performing the scenes in between, creating an exciting and innovative theatrical experience. Gopal, Jalabala and their young cast explore the magic and mystery of Rama - "in whose grace the dumb babble love's profundities and the lame prance gaily over unscaled peaks."

Performed by Jalabala Vaidya, Vikalp Mudgal, Praggya Priyadarshini, Vidur Mohan, Dhruv Shetty, Vidya Partasarathy, Yashna Shetty, R.S. Raghu and others.

Tickets: Rs. 350 & 500 available on bookmyshow.com, Insider.in, Paytm.com.

Akshara Theatre, 11B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg (next to RML Hospital) New Delhi. Tel: 01123742083.





