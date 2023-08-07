Akshara Theatre Festival Pays Tribute To Jalabala Vaidya

This year the Akshara Theatre Festival pays tribute to its founder-director, the legendary actress, Jalabala Vaidya. A visionary artist whose dedication to theatre continues to inspire, this festival embodies her spirit and the artistic richness she championed. The festival highlights the work and influence of women in theatre through six woman-centric plays.

Six plays, written and/or directed and performed by women, will offer a diverse range of emotions, narratives, and perspectives.

From thought-provoking drama to heartwarming comedy, the festival provides an impactful and powerful experience that captures the essence of human emotions.

The six plays are:

August 11, 7.30 pm

WOMEN IN THE DARK

(A Ukraine Story)

Two women in an air raid shelter. Missiles flying overhead. Life at a standstill. Christmas is coming. Welcome to Kyiv. This intense, dramatic play written by Iryna Serebriakova and Masha Denisova presents us a picture of Kyiv under siege, through conversations between two women, messages from friends and strangers and even some iconic songs. Feisty, funny, brave, sexy, hopeful – the women of Kyiv take on the world.

Poster image by Maria Dyavgo.

Performed by Nisa Shetty, Surabhi Sahni.

Directed by Anasuya Vaidya.

Language: English. Duration: 60 mins.

August 12, 7.30pm

Like Mother Like Daughter?

This rib-tickling comic-drama takes you through the lives of a unique Mother-Daughter duo, who belie the conventional Mother-Daughter relationship. An unconventional Mother, who refuses to boxed into the traditional roles expected of a 60 plus woman, hates to be called 'Aunty' and loves her vodka. A workaholic daughter with a tongue as sharp as a knife. A dysfunctional relationship, buried beneath which, a truth that has haunted them for years. A complete emotional roller coaster of life coming full-circle.

Written and directed by Sonali Sharma

Cast: Sohaila Kapur, Sonali Sharma, Arti Nayar.

August 13, 7.30pm

Scarred

Scarred is the story of Malini, a girl who is trapped in a judgmental society surrounded by failed parents and fake friends; a girl who is haunted by her dreams and chased by her past. This is the story of a girl who struggles with the voices in her head and the demons on her back; a woman who is ousted by her own kind.

Over the last few years, White Noise Productions has always tried to push boundaries when it comes to original content. This is once again, our attempt at creating awareness on the importance of mental health through the eyes of an individual. Scarred is aimed to be an intense and immersive play, as a solo act show. Timed at 40 minutes, we hope that we can highlight the struggles that one faces when fighting with mental health issues and we aim to bring forth just that in a creative and heartfelt manner.

Cast – Kritika Bhatia

Written By – Debontika Das

Directed By – Pallav Chander

August 18, 7.30 pm

I AM FRIDA

"Fall in love with yourself, with life, and then with whoever you want.”

Legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo is a sheer embodiment of strength, affirmation and emancipation. Her artistic work and words mirror her inexhaustible zest for life that overcame physical and mental pain making her an icon for all of us who are vulnerable yet waiting and wanting to be brave, bold, rebellious and unapologetic for our truth.

Kanika Aurora presents a dramalogue based on her extraordinary story which speaks of her triumph over her tribulations and a journey into her deep inner conflicts and thoughts. It's a tribute to her refusal to simply succumb to her destiny.

We can all recognise Frida Kahlo ourselves. Let us acknowledge and celebrate her. Let us all be free and Frida. You are Frida. We can all recognise Frida Kahlo in ourselves.

Performed and presented by Kanika Aurora

August 19, 7.30 pm

Chai-Kahaani

Chai is not just a beverage... It's an emotion, a profound feeling connected with moments, thoughts, ideas, conversation & memory. Dwelling on these lines, the two storytellers would carefully craft nine bhavas, through stories around chai, thereby arousing the nine rasas. The 75-minute performance brings forth stories in the form of snippets and vignettes from one's daily life, where chai is the principal driving force, the protagonist.

As the story progresses, the audience would be urged to think about what chai means to them, exploring those intricate feelings around chai that one never pays attention to.

Cast and Writers: Vaibhav Mishra and Mansi Grover

Director: Kuljeet Singh, Vaibhav Mishra, Mansi Grover

August 20, 7.30 pm

Kuch Life Jaisa

A Three Arts Club & Katyayani presentation: How strong are the ties between parents and children today? Kuch Life Jaisa is a family tale that re-looks at that bond in the context of today`s corporate and highly individualistic world. The story of four siblings who re-discover their mother at her funeral.

Concept: Indu Mirani.

Writer & Director: Sohaila Kapur.

Cast: Kavita Seth, Vivek Saharya, Aarti Nayar, Shivain Vaidyalingam, Aditi Awasthi, Saumyarka Gupta and Sharmishtha Ghosh.

Light & Music: Pallav Chander. Sound: Pamela Prakash.