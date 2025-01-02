Aadyam Theatre's 7th Season Arrives In Delhi With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Aadyam Theatre is coming to Delhi with Atul Kumar's adaptation of Mark Haddon's acclaimed work ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.' The latest showcase will be a three-show weekend at the Kamani Auditorium on 11th and 12th January 2025.

Atul Kumar, a renowned theatre personality, reimagines Mark Haddon's acclaimed work in an Indian setting. Originally adapted for stage by Simon Stephens, the play has won several accolades, including Olivier Awards and Tony Awards.

The story delves into the life of Christopher Bonne, a fifteen-year-old child who is on a mission to unearth the truth about Mrs. Pinto's dog's death. It is an exploratory tale of not just solving this mystery of the wicked act but also knowing about Christopher's world that he inhabits and how he interacts with this world around and within.

Atul Kumar, the renowned actor and theatre director, has aced many art forms and dabbled into different languages, showcasing a vivid repertoire both in India and abroad. He has also been running The Company Theatre, which produced Piya Behrupiya, an adaptation of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night for the 2012 World Shakespeare Festival.

With this latest adaptation, Atul is bringing his signature flair of immersive storytelling by setting the story in the bylanes of Bandra. The play is an atypical thriller, where, as the play unfolds, it delves into the deeper questions of what is accepted as normal. It ploughs beyond the surface level, digging deeper into the complexities of human lives and discovering some unpleasant truths from the perspective of a teenager. Atul will immerse the audience with stunning projections, captivating physical movements, and an electrifying soundtrack.

Additionally, the production boasts of an exceptional ensemble cast including renowned names like Dheer Hira (Jigra, Sardar Uddham Singh) in the lead role. Jaimini Pathak (Scam 1992, TVF Pitchers, Hush Hush, Scoop), Dheer Hira (Jigra, Sardar Uddham Singh), Dilnaz Irani (Sukhee, Heroine, Sense 8), Shivani Tanksale (Talaash, The Dirty Picture, 24), Salone Mehta (The Archies, Dear Zindagi, Dahaad), Harssh Singh (Special Ops, Raman Raghav 2.0, Rocket Boys), Vidushi Chadha (Deep Water, How Do You Fall Out of Love With Country Music? HIS Period), and Abhay Kaul (The Open Couple) will be also seen in prominent roles.

Atul Kumar, Director, said, “We are thrilled to kick off Season 7 of Aadyam Theatre in Delhi with the play, especially after how well-received it was in Mumbai. The adaptation moves the setting from London to Mumbai, bringing the story closer to home. This cultural proximity will give audiences a deeper connection and relatability with the characters and their world. The play is innovatively crafted to take a deep dive into the nuances of family, relationships and the inner workings of the young person's curious mind. It celebrates the human spirit, determination, and hope - qualities that promise to strike a chord with the audience.”

Through each season, Aadyam Theatre has, time and again, pushed the artistic boundaries by staging thought-provoking plays and platforming diverse voices in the Indian theatre scene. This season features five distinct plays, each offering a unique story and vision, showcasing a rich diversity of themes and perspectives, running through the year till September 2025.

