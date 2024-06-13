Michelle Poonawalla Brings Indian Art to the Global Spotlight at the Sedition Art Exhibit in Lisbon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed artist, philanthropist and industrialist Michelle Poonawalla recently launched her distinctive digital artwork at the Non-Fungible Conference (NFC) in Lisbon, bringing global attention to India’s vibrant contemporary art scene. This launch marked a significant collaboration with Sedition Art, an innovative online gallery that showcases digital artworks as limited-edition pieces. The conference featured a section dedicated to Sedition Art, highlighting Michelle Poonawalla’s latest digital works curated by Sedition Director Rory Blain. The conference was held from May 28 to May 30, 2024, at the Pavilhão Carlos Lopes.

The NFC event in Lisbon is not solely an art exhibition but a major conference celebrating NFT culture, featuring debates, talks, workshops, and experiences led by leaders in the Web3 community. While the event focused on NFTs, Sedition's exhibit exclusively featured Michelle Poonawalla’s latest digital art pieces, highlighting the intersection of traditional artistry and cutting-edge digital technology.

Ms. Poonawalla presented her latest works which included “The Heart In the Blue Skies,” a collective aspiration for a brighter, more harmonious future and “The Balloon Dreamer,” which captivated audiences with her enchanting portrayal of dreams taking flight through vibrant visuals and whimsical imagery. This exhibition marks a significant milestone in her illustrious journey, further solidifying her reputation as a leading figure in digital art across India and international art circles.

“Art, throughout history, has served as a bridge between cultures, fostering understanding across generations. My work builds upon this rich legacy, striving to connect tradition with innovation. I invite viewers on a journey of exploration and reflection, hoping to inspire future generations to carry this dialogue forward” said Michelle Poonawalla, Managing Director Poonawalla Engineering Group.

Rory Blain who serves as the Director of Sedition Art, has a long-standing international association with Ms. Poonawalla. Established in 2011, Sedition Art has revolutionised the art market by offering a platform for the collection and trade of digital art featuring a wide array of artists and celebrated figures like Damien Hirst, Beeple and Tracey Emin. Through their subscription service, Art Stream, collectors can access the entire catalogue of digital artworks and curate personalised playlists of their favourite pieces.

Michelle Poonawalla’s work reflects her experiences between India and the UK. A Shiromani awardee for Art, her unique style blends formal painting techniques with experimental digital technology, including video mapping and motion sensor technology, to create immersive, interactive experiences. Her distinctive piece “Introspection” was featured at the START Art Fair at the prestigious Saatchi Gallery in London, creating an all-consuming sensorium that pushes audiences into a space of reflection and awe.

Rory Blain, Director of Sedition, expressed his tremendous enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "I have had the pleasure of knowing Michelle and hosting her work on the site for several years now. Michelle is always a pleasure to work with, creatively exciting, and exquisitely courteous."

Michelle Poonawalla’s participation in this prestigious event marks a pivotal moment for Indian contemporary art on the global stage, showcasing the country's innovative contributions to the evolving digital art landscape. As digital and traditional art forms continue to converge, Poonawalla’s work stands as a testament to the limitless possibilities of artistic expression in the digital age.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



