Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Houston Awards
GYPSY - Playhouse 1960 Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
2021 BroadwayWorld Houston Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ellie Williams / Dylan Burke - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amber Stepanik - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960
Best Direction Of A Musical
Dana Cretsinger - SUNDAY IN THE PARK - Spark Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Meredith Ann Gaines - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960
Best Direction Of A Stream
Sean Keith Thompson - THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre
Best Editing Of A Stream
Barbara Alicea-Aponte - TWLIGHT: LOS ANGELES 1992 - Dirt Dog Theatre Co
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Domuret - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark
Best Musical
GYPSY - Playhouse 1960
Best Performer In A Musical
Jasia Correa - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960
Best Performer In A Play
Matthew Alter - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Rice University
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Nicole Heaston - VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Matthew Alter - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Rice University
Best Play
ROMEO & JULIET - Spark
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Misty Hale - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SPARK
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joseph Urick - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
NEW BEGINNINGS - The Garden Theatre
Best Streaming Musical
HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Stages Repertory Theatre
Best Streaming Play
THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alessandro Baldan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Playhouse 1960
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Travis Gaines - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Christine Boddicker - A HAND OF BRIDGE - Moores Opera Center
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Joseph Urick - THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960