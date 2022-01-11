Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Houston Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Houston Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ellie Williams / Dylan Burke - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amber Stepanik - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960

Best Direction Of A Musical

Dana Cretsinger - SUNDAY IN THE PARK - Spark Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Meredith Ann Gaines - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960

Best Direction Of A Stream

Sean Keith Thompson - THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream

Barbara Alicea-Aponte - TWLIGHT: LOS ANGELES 1992 - Dirt Dog Theatre Co

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Domuret - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark

Best Musical

GYPSY - Playhouse 1960

Best Performer In A Musical

Jasia Correa - GYPSY - Playhouse 1960

Best Performer In A Play

Matthew Alter - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Rice University

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Nicole Heaston - VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA - Houston Grand Opera

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Matthew Alter - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Rice University

Best Play

ROMEO & JULIET - Spark

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Spark

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Misty Hale - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SPARK

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joseph Urick - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

NEW BEGINNINGS - The Garden Theatre

Best Streaming Musical

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Stages Repertory Theatre

Best Streaming Play

THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alessandro Baldan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Playhouse 1960

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Travis Gaines - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Christine Boddicker - A HAND OF BRIDGE - Moores Opera Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Joseph Urick - THE TEMPEST - Points North Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960