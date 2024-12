Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch a video of THE NIGHT SHIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Alley Theatre. This production the hilarious and heartfelt holiday comedy you’ve been waiting for!

From grumpy drive-thru customers to ghostly surprises, join Margot on a Christmas Eve shift packed with humor, heart, and Houston spirit.

Grab your tickets here and make your holiday season unforgettable. THE NIGHT SHIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS is running now through December 29!

Comments